Morning Skate Report: April 14, 2024

The Vegas Golden Knights (43-28-8) face off against the Colorado Avalanche (49-24-6) for the final time this season on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: TNT, MAX, truTV MultiVersus Broadcast

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460

NOTES

Sunday's matchup is the third and final meeting between Vegas and Colorado this season. The clubs have split the season series, 1-1-0.

The Golden Knights are 6-3-1 in their last ten matchups, while the Avalanche have gone 4-5-1.

William Karlsson and Brayden McNabb will play in their 500th games as Golden Knights on Sunday. They are tied for second in games played for the franchise behind Jonathan Marchessault (511 GP)

Jonathan Marchessault can tie the single-season franchise goal record (43 in 2017-18; William Karlsson) with a goal against Colorado.

Keegan Kolesar scored goals in back-to-back contests for the first time in his career in the Golden Knights' last two games.

FAN APPRECIATION WEEK: GOLD OUT

Sunday's matchup against the Colorado Avalanche is the team’s first Gold Out. Fans are encouraged to wear gold for the game and each will receive a gold T-shirt presented by A-1 Garage Door Service. One lucky fan will have a chance to win a Toyota vehicle in an intermission contest. VGK Authentics will also have specialty items available, including mystery jerseys, at section 10 on the concourse.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Jonathan Marchessault – one goal away from tying the franchise single-season goal record (William Karlsson, 43)

William Karlsson – one game away from 500 games played as a Golden Knight

Brayden McNabb - one game away from 500 games played as a Golden Knight

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Brett Howden – one point away from 100 career points

Ben Hutton – two assists away from 100 career assists

Anthony Mantha – four points away from 300 career points

Alec Martinez – six assists away from 200 career assists

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jonathan Marchessault – 68 points (42G, 26A)

Jack Eichel – 65 points (30G, 35A)

William Karlsson – 57 points (28G, 29A)

Mark Stone – 53 points (16G, 37A)

Chandler Stephenson – 51 points (16G, 35A)

Noah Hanifin — 46 points (13G, 33A)

Anthony Mantha — 44 points (23G, 21A)

LAST TIME OUT

The Vegas Golden Knights routed the Minnesota Wild with a 7-2 victory on Friday night at T-Mobile Arena. A Nicolas Roy shorthanded tally, an even-strength score by Pavel Dorofeyev, and a Jack Eichel power-play goal helped the Golden Knights jump out to a 3-0 lead in the opening frame. Tomas Hertl scored his first goal as member of the Golden Knight on home ice as Jonathan Marchessault, William Karlsson, and Keegan Kolesar also all found the back of the net for a huge offensive showing from Vegas. The Golden Knights clinched a spot in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs with the win as the team looks to defend its title from a year ago.

2023-24 SEASON SERIES

Vegas and Colorado have met twice during the 2023-24 campaign and have split the season series. The Golden Knights skated to a 7-0 win on Nov. 4 at T-Mobile Arena in their first meeting of the season. Adin Hill pitched a shutout while Mark Stone, Jack Eichel and William Karlsson each scored twice. The Golden Knights fell, 3-0, to the Avalanche on Jan. 10 at Ball Arena in their last matchup.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Avalanche are coming off a 7-0 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday afternoon at Ball Arena. With a 49-25-6 record, Colorado holds the third spot in the Central Division and is locked in to face Winnipeg in the first round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Their last two regular season games, including Sunday’s matinee against Vegas, will determine if the Avalanche can clinch home ice. Nathan MacKinnon holds Colorado's scoring title with 137 points (51G, 86A). He sits four points behind Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov in the race for the league scoring title this season. Goaltender Alexandar Georgiev leads all NHL goalies with 38 victories and has a 3.00 goals-against average and a .898 save percentage. Colorado's special teams have been a key factor in the team's success this season as the Avalanche click at 24.5 percent on the man advantage (5th in NHL) and 80.7 percent on the penalty kill (12th in NHL).

A VGK WIN WOULD...

-Mark the 311th win in franchise history

-Improve the Golden Knights' all-time record against the Avalanche to 11-13-1

-Give Vegas a 14-5-3 mark against the Central Division this season, the second best record of any team in the league

KEYS TO THE GAME

Prepare for the Playoffs: The Golden Knights will look to use the final three contests of the regular season to get their game in order and find their playoff mindset now that they've clinched a spot in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Power Play: After a huge man-advantage showing against the Minnesota Wild on Friday, the Golden Knights look to keep that success going. Now is the time for Vegas to find their scoring touch on the power play heading into the postseason.