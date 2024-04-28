Golden Knights Drop Game 3 to Stars in Overtime, 3-2; Vegas Leads Series 2-1

The Vegas Golden Knights fell short in Game 3 of the First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs as the lost to the Dallas Stars, 3-2, in overtime on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena. The Golden Knights lead the best-of-seven series, 2-1.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Dallas got on the board first as Wyatt Johnston scored his first goal 11:11 into the opening period. Miro Heiskanen made it 2-0 for the Stars at 14:35 of the second. The Golden Knights halved the lead at 9:20 of the middle frame as Brayden McNabb tallied a goal during a 4-on-4, ripping the puck blocker-side past Dallas goaltender Jake Oettinger. Less than three minutes later, Jack Eichel scored a shorthanded tally to tie the game as he fired the puck from the top of the right faceoff circle. A scoreless third saw the 2-2 tally carry into extra time. Johnston scored the game-winner for the Stars 16:22 into the overtime period.

SERIES AT A GLANCE

Game 1: Golden Knights 4, Stars 3 | Highlights

Game 2: Golden Knights 3, Stars 1 | Highlights

Game 3: Stars 3, Golden Knights 2

Game 4: Monday, April 29, 6:30 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Arena (Scripps Sports, Vegas 34, KnightTime+, ESPN) | TicketsGame 5: Wednesday, May 1, (Time TBD) at American Airlines Center (Broadcast TBD)

Game 6: Friday, May, May 3, (Time TBD) at T-Mobile Arena (Broadcast TBD) | Tickets*

Game 7: Sunday, May 5, (Time TBD) at American Airlines Center (Broadcast TBD)*

*If necessary

ATTENDANCE: 18,536

LOOKING AHEAD

The Vegas Golden Knights return to The Fortress to face the Dallas Stars in Game 4 of the First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Monday at 6:30 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Tune in on Vegas 34, KnightTime+, ESPN, FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.

