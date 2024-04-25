Golden Knights Prevail Over Stars, 3-1; Vegas Leads Series, 2-0 

Eichel & Marchessault recorded multi-point nights in the win

By Rachel Boorse

The Vegas Golden Knights topped the Dallas Stars, 3-1, in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round on Wednesday night at American Airlines Center. The Golden Knights lead the best-of-seven series, 2-0.

HOW IT WENT DOWN With 3:13 to play in the first period, Jason Robertson scored on the power play to get the Stars on the board. Just over a minute later, Jack Eichel deked around Jake Oettinger to create a wide-open net for Jonathan Marchessault who buried it to tie the game at 1-1. With 1:07 left in the second frame, Noah Hanifin netted an unassisted goal to break the tie. Jack Eichel potted an empty-net goal in the final minute to cement Vegas’ 3-1 win.

TOP PERFORMERS
Jonathan Marchessault: Marchessault extended his playoff point streak to 12 games with his goal in Wednesday’s matchup.

Noah Hanifin: Hanifin netted his first career Stanley Cup Playoff goal.

Ivan Barbashev: Barbashev had one assist, a +1 rating and three hits in the win.

Jack Eichel: Eichel recorded an empty-net goal and an assist, had five shots on goal and won 12 faceoffs.

Logan Thompson: Thompson stopped 20 of the 21 shots on goal in the win.

SERIES AT A GLANCE Game 1: Golden Knights 4, Stars 3 | Highlights
Game 2: Golden Knights 3, Stars 1 | Highlights
Game 3: Saturday, April 27, 7:30 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Arena (Scripps Sports, Vegas 34, KnightTime+, TBS, truTV, MAX) | Tickets
Game 4: Monday, April 29, (Time TBD) at T-Mobile Arena (Broadcast TBD) | Tickets
Game 5: Wednesday, May 1, (Time TBD) at American Airlines Center (Broadcast TBD)*
Game 6: Friday, May, May 3, (Time TBD) at T-Mobile Arena (Broadcast TBD) | Tickets*
*Game 7: Sunday, May 5, (Time TBD) at American Airlines Center (Broadcast TBD)
*If necessary

BECAUSE VGK WON…
LOOKING AHEAD The Golden Knights and Stars head to Vegas for Game 3 of their opening-round series on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Tune in on Vegas 34, TBS, truTV, MAX, FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.

