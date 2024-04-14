Golden Knights Complete Comeback in Overtime, Take Down Avalanche 4-3

Karlsson and McNabb skate in 500th game as Golden Knights

By Brynn Smith

Tomas Hertl played overtime hero to cap off four straight goals as the Vegas Golden Knights (44-28-8) defeated the Colorado Avalanche (49-24-7), 4-3, on Sunday afternoon at T-Mobile Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN
The Colorado Avalanche jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the opening frame before adding to their lead in the middle frame to take a 3-0 edge into the third. Ivan Barbashev got the Golden Knights on the board 2:56 into the third period, wrapping around the back of the net and sliding the puck under the glove of Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev. A William Karlsson goal pulled Vegas within one as he ripped it past the blocker of Georgiev on the power play for the 3-2 tally. Karlsson found the back of the net again with 3:37 left in regulation, streaking in from the neutral zone before beating Georgiev to tie the game at three. Tomas Hertl completed the four-goal comeback for the Golden Knights on a man-advantage deflection 1:23 into the extra period for the 4-3 victory.

TOP PERFORMERS
William Karlsson: Karlsson tallied two goals, including his 30th of the season, in the win over the Avalanche.

Tomas Hertl: Hertl netted the overtime winner for the Golden Knights, securing the two points.

Ivan Barabshev: Barbashev opened the scoring for Vegas in the third period.

VGK STATS OF THE KNIGHT
William Karlsson netted his 30th goal of the season on Sunday, becoming the second skater in franchise history to post multiple 30-goal campaigns (2017-18, 2023-24) after Jonathan Marchessault (2021-22, 2023-24).

With Karlsson’s two goals, the Golden Knights have three 30-goal scorers in a single season for the first time in franchise history (also Jonathan Marchessault: 42, Jack Eichel: 30).

The Golden Knights earned their third three-goal comeback in franchise history.

BECAUSE VGK WON...
ATTENDANCE: 18,239

LOOKING AHEAD
The Vegas Golden Knights take on the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Catch the game on Vegas 34, FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340, and Deportes Vegas 1460.

