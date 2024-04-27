Morning Skate Report: April 27, 2024

The Vegas Golden Knights return home to take on the Dallas Stars in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV Local: Scripps Sports (Vegas 34 in Vegas; full network)

Streaming: KnightTime+

TV National: TBS, truTV, MAX

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340, Deportes Vegas 1460

FAN ACTIVATIONSFans are encouraged to celebrate The Golden Age by wearing gold, and each fan at both games will receive a gold battle towel. The games will feature a brand new game open as The Fire Returns to The Fortress along with special guests in the Wall of Distraction and additional new graphics and other elements. The festivities begin at Saturday’s morning skate at 11 a.m. PT at City National Arena, where a lucky attendee will win a pair of tickets to that night’s game. Morning skates and practices are always free and open to the public. Before both games on Toshiba Plaza outside T-Mobile Arena, Revolt Tattoos will be on hand offering fans free VGK tattoos. The Allegiant Stage will feature a DJ and visits from the VGK Cast.

NOTES

Vegas leads the series 2-0 after defeating the Dallas Stars, 4-3, in Game 1 and, 3-1, in Game 2.

Jonathan Marchessault looks to extend his 12-game playoff point streak dating back to May 21, 2023, Game 2 of the 2023 Western Conference Final vs. Dallas.

Noah Hanifin netted his first career playoff goal in Game 2 and has three points (1G, 2A) in two games.

The Golden Knights have taken a 2-0 series lead for the fourth time in franchise history (2018 vs. LAK; Round 1, 2020 vs. CHI; Round 1, 2023 vs. DAL; Round 3).

PLAYOFF SCORING LEADERS

Vegas Golden Knights:

Jack Eichel - 4 points (1G, 3A)

Jonathan Marchessault - 3 points (2G, 1A)

Noah Hanifin - 3 points (1G, 2A)

Ivan Barbashev - 2 points (0G, 2A)

Dallas Stars:

Jason Robertson - 2 points (2G, 0A)

Miro Heiskanen - 2 points (0G, 2A)

Jamie Benn - 2 points (1G, 1A)

LAST TIME OUT

The Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Dallas Stars, 3-1, in Game 2 of the First Round on Wednesday at Amercan Airlines Center. The Stars struck first but a goal in each period from Jonathan Marchessault, Noah Hanifin, and Jack Eichel secured the 2-0 series lead. Logan Thompson stopped 20 of 21 shots on goal for .952 save percentage and his second career playoff win.

SERIES AT A GLANCE

Game 1: Golden Knights 4, Stars 3 | Highlights

Game 2: Golden Knights 3, Stars 1 | Highlights

Game 3: Saturday, April 27, 7:30 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Arena (Scripps Sports, Vegas 34, KnightTime+, TBS, truTV, MAX) | Tickets

Game 4: Monday, April 29, (Time TBD) at T-Mobile Arena (Broadcast TBD) | Tickets

*Game 5: Wednesday, May 1, (Time TBD) at American Airlines Center (Broadcast TBD)

Game 6: Friday, May, May 3, (Time TBD) at T-Mobile Arena (Broadcast TBD) | Tickets

\Game 7: Sunday, May 5, (Time TBD) at American Airlines Center (Broadcast TBD)\

If necessary

AROUND THE NHL

Dallas Stars vs. Vegas Golden Knights (Golden Knights lead, 2-0)

Vancouver Canucks vs. Nashville Predators (Canucks lead, 2-1)

Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings (Oilers lead, 2-1)

Winnipeg Jets vs. Colorado Avalanche (Avalanche lead, 2-1)

New York Rangers vs. Washington Capitals (Rangers lead, 3-0)

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Islanders (Hurricanes lead, 3-0)

Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (Panthers lead, 3-0)

Boston Bruins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (Bruins lead, 2-1)

KEYS TO THE GAME

Home-Ice Advantage: The Golden Knights return home to play their first playoff game at T-Mobile Arena since winning the Stanley Cup last June. T-Mobile Arena was voted the hardest arena to play in by players around the NHL. With a 27-12-2 record in Vegas this season, home-ice will be key in earning another victory.

One Game at a Time: After practice on Friday, head coach Bruce Cassidy said, "It's one game...I think if you start thinking too far ahead, you can get yourself in trouble." The club needs to focus on the one winning the one game in front of them. The bigger picture will come later.

