Vegas Golden Knights Sign Defenseman Noah Hanifin to Eight-Year Contract Extension

VEGAS (April 11, 2024) – Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, April 11, that the club has signed defenseman Noah Hanifin to an eight-year contract extension worth an average annual value of $7,350,000.

Hanifin, 27, has played in 16 games with Vegas since being acquired on March 6, recording nine points (2 G, 7 A) as a Golden Knight. During his time in Vegas, Hanifin leads the Golden Knights with a +7 rating, while his 2 goals and 23:02 average TOI rank first among the team’s defensemen. In his 77 games this season between Calgary and Vegas, he has reached 44 points (13 G, 31 A), just four shy of matching a career-high set in 2021-22. The 2023-24 campaign marks the second time that the 6-foot-3 defenseman has reached at least 40 points. Hanifin’s 13 goals this season are the most he’s scored in the NHL, with five of them coming on the power play.

Hanifin is currently in his ninth season in the League and has collected 283 points (62 G, 221 A) in 675 games. Earlier this season with Calgary, Hanifin led the team’s defensemen in scoring with 35 points (11 G, 24 A) and posted a +13 rating after appearing in each of the club’s 61 games. Prior to his time in Calgary, the native of Boston, Massachusetts, spent three years with the Carolina Hurricanes, skating in 239 games and collecting 83 points (18 G, 65 A).

Hanifin spent one year at Boston College before professional play and finished with 23 points (5 G, 18 A) in 37 games. When making his NCAA debut with the Eagles at 17-years-old, he became the youngest player in the school’s history to play for the program. Following his freshman season, he was drafted by Carolina in the first round (5th overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. Internationally, Hanifin has represented the United States three times at the IIHF World Championship (2019, 2017, 2016), twice at the IIHF World Junior Championship (2015, 2014), and spent one season (2013-14) in the USA Hockey National Team Development Program.

Noah Hanifin, Defenseman

Birthplace: Boston, MA

Height: 6-3

Weight: 207 lbs.

Age: 27

Shoots: Left

