Morning Skate Report: April 16, 2024

The Vegas Golden Knights (44-28-8) face the Chicago Blackhawks (23-52-5) in their 81st game of the season on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: ESPN+, HULU

Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

NOTES

Tuesday’s game is the third and final meeting this season between Vegas and Chicago. The Golden Knights have a 1-0-1 record against the Blackhawks this season.

Vegas is 6-3-1 in its last 10, while Chicago is 4-6-0 in its last 10 games.

Keegan Kolesar can extend his point streak to four games with a point in Tuesday’s matchup.

Noah Hanifin can extend his point streak to five games, his longest this season.

FAN APPRECIATION WEEK

Fans will receive a complimentary Jack Eichel bobblehead presented by City National Bank. One lucky fan will have a chance to win Cane’s for a year from Raising Cane’s. VGK Authentics will also have specialty items available, including mystery pucks, at section 10 on the concourse.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Jonathan Marchessault – one goal away from tying the franchise single-season goal record (William Karlsson, 43)

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH

Ben Hutton – two assists away from 100 career assists

Anthony Mantha – four points away from 300 career points

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jonathan Marchessault – 69 points (42G, 27A)

Jack Eichel – 66 points (30G, 36A)

William Karlsson – 59 points (30G, 29A)

Mark Stone – 53 points (16G, 37A)

Chandler Stephenson – 51 points (16G, 35A)

Noah Hanifin – 47 points (13G, 34A)

Ivan Barbashev – 45 points (19G, 26A)

Anthony Mantha – 44 points (23G, 21A)

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights had their largest comeback win this season as they defeated the Colorado Avalanche, 4-3, in overtime on Sunday at T-Mobile Arena. After Colorado took a 3-0 advantage into the third period, Ivan Barbashev got Vegas on the board before a pair of goals from William Karlsson tied the game. Tomas Hertl potted the overtime winner to lift the Golden Knights to the victory.

2023-24 SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights have a 1-0-1 record against the Blackhawks this season. Vegas skated away with a 5-3 win on Oct. 21 at United Center. The Golden Knights had five different goal scorers in the win including William Karlsson, Jonathan Marchessault, Nicolas Roy, Mark Stone and Paul Cotter. The teams met again six days later, on Oct. 27, at T-Mobile Arena with Chicago winning 4-3 in overtime. The first period ended with a 2-2. After a scoreless second period, Chicago broke the tie before Shea Theodore tied the game up again at 11:28 in the third. Philipp Kurashev’s power-play goal won the game for Chicago.