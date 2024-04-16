Morning Skate Report: April 16, 2024

Golden Knights look to extend win streak to three games against Blackhawks

By Rachel Boorse

The Vegas Golden Knights (44-28-8) face the Chicago Blackhawks (23-52-5) in their 81st game of the season on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

TV: ESPN+, HULU
Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

NOTES

Tuesday’s game is the third and final meeting this season between Vegas and Chicago. The Golden Knights have a 1-0-1 record against the Blackhawks this season.

Vegas is 6-3-1 in its last 10, while Chicago is 4-6-0 in its last 10 games.

Keegan Kolesar can extend his point streak to four games with a point in Tuesday’s matchup.

Noah Hanifin can extend his point streak to five games, his longest this season.

FAN APPRECIATION WEEK
Fans will receive a complimentary Jack Eichel bobblehead presented by City National Bank. One lucky fan will have a chance to win Cane’s for a year from Raising Cane’s. VGK Authentics will also have specialty items available, including mystery pucks, at section 10 on the concourse.

VGK MILESTONE WATCH

Jonathan Marchessault – one goal away from tying the franchise single-season goal record (William Karlsson, 43)

CAREER MILESTONE WATCH
Ben Hutton – two assists away from 100 career assists
Anthony Mantha – four points away from 300 career points

VGK SCORING LEADERS

Jonathan Marchessault – 69 points (42G, 27A)
Jack Eichel – 66 points (30G, 36A)
William Karlsson – 59 points (30G, 29A)
Mark Stone – 53 points (16G, 37A)
Chandler Stephenson – 51 points (16G, 35A)
Noah Hanifin – 47 points (13G, 34A)
Ivan Barbashev – 45 points (19G, 26A)
Anthony Mantha – 44 points (23G, 21A)

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden Knights had their largest comeback win this season as they defeated the Colorado Avalanche, 4-3, in overtime on Sunday at T-Mobile Arena. After Colorado took a 3-0 advantage into the third period, Ivan Barbashev got Vegas on the board before a pair of goals from William Karlsson tied the game. Tomas Hertl potted the overtime winner to lift the Golden Knights to the victory.

2023-24 SEASON SERIES

The Golden Knights have a 1-0-1 record against the Blackhawks this season. Vegas skated away with a 5-3 win on Oct. 21 at United Center. The Golden Knights had five different goal scorers in the win including William Karlsson, Jonathan Marchessault, Nicolas Roy, Mark Stone and Paul Cotter. The teams met again six days later, on Oct. 27, at T-Mobile Arena with Chicago winning 4-3 in overtime. The first period ended with a 2-2. After a scoreless second period, Chicago broke the tie before Shea Theodore tied the game up again at 11:28 in the third. Philipp Kurashev’s power-play goal won the game for Chicago.

Recap: Blackhawks at Golden Knights 10.27.23

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Chicago Blackhawks hold eighth place in the Central Division with 51 points. The Blackhawks are on a four-game losing streak after their 4-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday at United Center. Frank Nazar scored his first NHL goal to give Chicago the 1-0 lead in the first before Carolina came back to tie the game in the second frame. Andreas Athanasiou broke the tie with his goal, but Carolina scored three straight goals to win the game 4-2. Rookie Connor Bedard (22G, 38A) leads the team in points with 60.

A VEGAS VICTORY WOULD…
-Mark the 312th win in franchise history
-Improve the Golden Knights’ all-time record against the Blackhawks to 12-2-3
-Secure Vegas 98 points on the season

KEYS TO THE GAME
Confident Mindset: Head Coach Bruce Cassidy credited his team's ability to stuck with it and push back in Sunday's comeback victory against Colorado. Maintaining that mindset in the finals games before the playoffs will help the Golden Knights in the long run.

Faceoff Wins: The Golden Knights won 41-of-60 faceoffs (68%) in their Sunday matchup against the Colorado Avalanche. Continuing to win faceoffs will give the Golden Knights more opportunities to score especially as the regular season ends.

