BLOG: VGK at the 4Nations Face-Off | Feb. 13, 2025

MONTREAL – Jack Eichel was one of six Americans to record a multi-point night as the United States defeated Finland, 6-1, on the second night of the 4Nations Face-Off on Thursday at Bell Centre.
Eichel had two assists in the third period as Team USA picked up three points in the tournament. After a shuffle of the lines mid-game, Eichel found himself between Brady Tkachuk and Matthew Tkachuk on a unit that proved to be the most dominant in the game. Brady potted two goals while Matthew picked up three points (2G, 1A) in the winning effort. Zach Werenski also had three points (3A) while Matt Boldy (1G, 1A) and Jake Guentzel (1G, 1A) rounded out the Americans with multi-point games.
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Noah Hanifin registered two shots, two blocks and two hits in 14:10 of action.
SCORING SUMMARY
1st | 7:31 | G: Henri Jokiharju (1) | A: Mikael Granlund (1), Olli Maatta (1) | Finland 1, United States 0
1st | 10:21 | G: Brady Tkachuk (1) | A: Matt Boldy (1), Zach Werenski (1) | Finland 1, United States 1
2nd | 17:04 | G: Matt Boldy (1) | A: Brock Faber (1), Kyle Connor (1) | United States 2, Finland 1
3rd | :15 | G: Matthew Tkachuk (1) | A: Zach Werenski (2), Jake Guentzel (1) | PPG | United States 3, Finland 1
3rd | :26 | G: Jake Guentzel (1) | A: Auston Matthews (1), Jack Hughes (1) | United States 4, Finland 1
3rd | 3:00 | G: Brady Tkachuk (2) | A: Jack Eichel (1), Matthew Tkachuk (1) | United States 5, Finland 1
3rd | 11:13 | G: Matthew Tkachuk | A: Zach Werenski (3), Jack Eichel (2) | PPG | United States 6, Finland 1
TOURNAMENT STANDINGS
United States | 1-0-0-0 | 3 points
Canada | 0-1-0-0 | 2 points
Sweden | 0-0-1-0 | 1 point
Finland | 0-0-0-1 | 0 points
TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE
(Times PT)
Saturday, Feb. 15: Finland vs. Sweden at Montreal, 10 a.m., ABC
Saturday, Feb. 15: USA vs. Canada at Montreal, 5 p.m., ABC
Monday, Feb. 17: Canada vs. Finland at Boston, 10 a.m., TNT
Monday, Feb. 17: Sweden vs. USA at Boston, 5 p.m., TNT
Thursday, Feb. 20: Championship game at Boston, 5 p.m., ESPN