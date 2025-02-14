Lawless on 4Nations: One-and-Done? Sure. Fun? Absolutely. 

MONTREAL – Juuse Saros turned out to be the most noteworthy player on Thursday night but for all the wrong reasons.

The Americans earned a 6-1 win over Finland in Game 2 of the 4Nations Face-Off at Bell Centre. A closely-fought game turned into a laugher as Saros and the Finns skated into a rapid escalation of dastardly events to watch the United States take three points in the tournament standings.

The U.S. held a 2-1 lead heading into the third period and then scored three goals on four shots in the first three minutes of the period to seal the fate of both teams on the night.

Team USA now sits in first place in the tournament with three points garnered for a regulation win. Canada has two points for an overtime victory while Sweden has a single point after an OT loss. Finland is alone in last with zero points.

Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel had a productive night posting two assists. VGK defenseman Noah Hanifin was solid helping USA goalie Conor Hellebuyck efficiently stop 20-of-21 shots.

Press box reflections

What does it matter?

A lot to the players. The four hockey nations competing in this event all believe they can win and they all want to win. And for any event to have success that’s the first building block. Fans won’t watch a game involving disengaged players. They won’t buy tickets and they won’t tune in on radio or TV.

Buy-in starts with the competitors and 4Nations has that despite it being a lame duck tournament. Yes, the trophy will end up collecting dust in the Hockey Hall of Fame after a one and done lifespan. The World Cup of Hockey will replace it in four years. So what? The players have been craving a best on best opportunity and through two games of this seven-game slate it’s evident they have taken ownership.

The contrarians can have their say but they’re howling in an echo chamber.

Triple 7s

Team USA’s No. 7 Brady Tkachuk and Finland’s No. 77 Niko Mikkola entertained the crowd with a physical shift in the second period which concluded with both players sprawled out on the ice after a shoving match in front of the two benches.

Tkachuk went to edge of Finn goalie Juuse Saros’s crease and attempted to plant himself there as part of a USA power play. Mikkola objected and the two began bashing each in front of the net. The fencing continued as they moved up the ice into the neutral zone before taking runs at one another like a couple of angry stags.

Line tweak

USA head coach Mike Sullivan elected to make line adjustments midway through the second period and stuck Eichel in between the Tkachuk brothers Matthew and Brady.

The change paid dividends early in the third period as Brady scored a 5-on-5 goal with Eichel grabbing the first assist and Matthew the second.

The Tkachuk boys crash the net and are great players in tight. Eichel is one of the most complete players in the world and this line will be interesting to watch if Sullivan sticks with it moving forward.