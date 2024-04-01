Betfred Look Ahead: Golden Knights Close out Regular Season With Eight Games

The Golden Knights begin the final stretch of regular season games on Tuesday, April 2. Fans can stream all locally-televised games on KnightTime+. Tickets for all Vegas Golden Knights home games can be purchased here.

April 2 - Vegas Golden Knights vs. Vancouver Canucks

The Golden Knights will take on the Canucks for the third time this season on Tuesday, April 2 at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Vegas is 1-1-0 against Vancouver so far this season. Vegas won the first matchup of the season, 4-1, at Rogers Arena. Ivan Barbashev, Jack Eichel, William Karlsson and Brett Howden all tallied goals in the win. On March 7, the Golden Knights fell 3-1 to the Canucks at T-Mobile Arena. Michael Amadio scored Vegas’ only goal. Vancouver sits in first place in the Pacific Division with a 46-20-8 record equalling 100 points and is 6-3-1 in the last 10 games. The Canucks became the first team in the Pacific to clinch a playoff spot. J.T. Miller leads the team in scoring with 94 points (35G, 59A).

April 5 - Vegas Golden Knights at Arizona Coyotes

Vegas will face Arizona for the third and final time this season on Friday, April 5 at 7 p.m. PT at Mullett Arena. The Golden Knights were shut out, 2-0, in their first meeting with the Coyotes on Nov. 25 at T-Mobile Arena. On Feb. 8, the Golden Knights skated away with a 3-2 win over the Coyotes. Jonathan Marchessault, Nicolas Hague, and Chandler Stephenson were the goal scorers in the win. Arizona is 31-38-5 with 67 points, and was recently eliminated from playoff contention for the fourth consecutive season. Clayton Keller is the club’s leading scorer with 68 points (32G, 36A).

April 8 - Vegas Golden Knights at Vancouver Canucks

The Golden Knights will face-off against the Canucks for the second time this month and final time this season on Monday, April 8 at 7 p.m. PT at Rogers Arena.

April 10 - Vegas Golden Knights at Edmonton Oilers

Vegas will head to Edmonton to play the Oilers for the third and final time this season on Wednesday, April 10 at 5:30 p.m. PT at Rogers Place. The Golden Knights have posted a 1-0-1 record so far against the Oilers this season. On Nov. 28, Vegas came up short with a 5-4 loss to Edmonton at Rogers Place. Mark Stone, Michael Amadio, Ben Hutton, and Keegan Kolesar all tallied goals in the loss. On Feb. 6, the Golden Knights snapped the Oilers’ 16-game win streak with a 3-1 win. Nicolas Roy, Chanler Stephenson, and William Karlsson all scored to help lift Vegas past Edmonton. The Oilers hold a 45-23-4 record and 94 points and are 7-2-1 in their last 10. Connor McDavid leads the team in scoring with 125 points (29G, 96A).

April 12 - Vegas Golden Knights vs. Minnesota Wild

The Golden Knights will face the Wild for the third and final time on Friday, April 12 at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Vegas is 1-1-0 against Minnesota this season. On Feb. 12, the Golden Knights fell to the Wild, 5-3, at T-Mobile Arena. Jonathan Marchessault, Michael Amadio, and Mark Stone all tallied goals in the loss. Vegas then secured a close 2-1 overtime victory on March 30 at Xcel Energy Center. Amadio scored in regulation, while Marchessault scored the overtime winner with an empty-net goal. Minnesota is still clinging to its playoffs hopes with a 35-29-9 record and 79 points. They are 5-2-3 in their last 10 games. Kirill Kaprizov is the team’s scoring leader with 82 points (37G, 45A).

April 14 - Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche

Vegas will take on Colorado for the third and final time this season on Sunday, April 14 at 12:30 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. The Golden Knights have a 1-1-0 record against the Avalanche so far. The first meeting on Nov. 4 resulted in a 7-0 victory for Vegas, with two goals from Mark Stone, two goals from Jack Eichel, two goals from William Karlsson, and one goal for William Carrier. Colorado turned the tables with a shutout of its own on Jan. 10, beating Vegas by a score of 3-0. The Avalanche are 47-21-6 with 100 points and a 8-1-1 record in their last 10 games. The club’s points leader is Nathan MacKinnon with 127 (47G, 80A).

April 16 - Vegas Golden Knights vs. Chicago Blackhawks

The Golden Knights will play the Blackhawks for the third and final time this season on Tuesday, April 16 at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Vegas is 1-0-1 against Chicago this season. On Oct. 21, the Golden Knights skated away with a 5-3 win at the United Center. William Karlsson, Jonathan Marchessault, Nicolas Roy, Mark Stone, and Paul Cotter all scored for Vegas. The Blackhawks evened the season series on Oct. 27 when they visited T-Mobile Arena and secured a 4-3 victory. Pavel Dorofeyev, William Karlsson, and Shea Theodore scored the goals for the Golden Knights. Chicago failed to qualify for the postseason for the fourth consecutive season. They are 22-47-5 with 49 points and 6-4-0 in their last 10. Connor Bedard leads the club in scoring with 57 points (21G, 36A).

April 18 - Vegas Golden Knights vs. Anaheim Ducks

Vegas closes out the 2023-24 regular season against Anaheim on Thursday, April 18 at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. The Golden Knights are 1-2-0 against the Ducks this season. On Oct. 14, Jack Eichel, Chandler Stephenson, Shea Theodore, and Jonas Rondbjerg all scored in the 4-1 win at T-Mobile Arena. The Golden Knights then dropped the next two games against the Ducks with a 4-2 loss on Nov. 5 and a 5-2 loss on Dec. 27. Anaheim was recently eliminated from playoff contention for the sixth straight season. The club is 24-47-4 with 52 points and 1-8-1 in their last 10. Frank Vatrano is the team’s points leader with 53 (30G, 23A).