Limited Vegas Golden Knights Full Season Memberships on Sale Today

Full season members receive the largest savings off single-game prices

MINvsVGK_zk_2024-02-12_0287
By Vegas Golden Knights
VEGAS (April 1, 2024) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, April 1, that a limited number of full season ticket memberships are on sale now for the 2024-25 season.

Full season ticket members receive the largest savings off single-game prices, their own seats for every game, one complimentary gift per account, an interest-free payment plan, an opportunity to purchase discounted full-season parking, access to exclusive events and additional discounts on merchandise, group tickets and single-game suites. They also receive priority access to 2024 Stanley Cup Playoff tickets, if applicable.

Full season memberships for 2024-25 start at just $58 per game in the upper level and $75 per game in the lower level. Interested fans can find more information here.

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

