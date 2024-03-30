Marchessault Scores 40th Goal in Overtime to Lift Vegas to 2-1 Victory in Minnesota

Vegas collects 7-of-8 points on four-game trip

By Gordon Weigers
Jonathan Marchessault scored an empty-net goal in overtime as the Vegas Golden Knights (41-25-8) defeated the Minnesota Wild (35-28-10), 2-1, on Saturday afternoon at Xcel Energy Center.

HOW IT WENT DOWN
After a scoreless first period, the Wild found the back of the net first with a power-play goal late in the middle frame. With 6:17 to play in the third period, Chandler Stephenson set up Michael Amadio to tie the game. In overtime, Minnesota pulled its goaltender in search of the victory and the two points. After a Logan Thompson save, William Karlsson fed Marchessault who fired the puck from his own blueline and into the net to seal the 2-1 victory for the Golden Knights.

TOP PERFORMERS
Jonathan Marchessault: Marchessault hit the 40-goal mark for the first time in his career.

Michael Amadio: Amadio's 13th goal of the season tied the game in the third period.

Logan Thompson: Thompson made 32 saves to collect his fifth win in a row.

LOOKING AHEAD
The Golden Knights return home to host the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. Catch the action on Vegas 34, KnightTime+, FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 and Deportes Vegas 1460.

