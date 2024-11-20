Sanheim earning 4 Nations consideration, Flyers coach hopes 'Hockey Canada is watching'

PHILADELPHIA -- Travis Sanheim knows when the 4 Nations Face-Off will be played, and the Philadelphia Flyers defenseman certainly has played well enough at the start of this season to warrant consideration for Canada's roster.

Going into the Flyers' game against the Carolina Hurricanes at Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, NBCSP), the 28-year-old has points in three straight games (two goals, four assists). That includes an assist in a 3-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Monday that saw him play 31:07, the most ice time for any skater this season in a game that ended in regulation.

For the season, Sanheim is third on the Flyers with 12 points (five goals, seven assists). He's third in the NHL with an average of 25:35, including a League-high three games playing at least 30:00.

"It's not something that I've really been too concerned about," Sanheim said of the tournament, which will be held in Boston and Montreal from Feb. 12-20. "Just trying to get my game into a good spot, continue to get better every day, trying to help this team win hockey games. I know it's come up the last couple weeks, my name's been popped around. I have no idea where I'm at on that front. I guess we'll find out in a couple weeks.

"If I do get named, it would be obviously just a really proud moment for me. To be named to a national team is something that I would have never guessed, or to even be in consideration. Means a lot to represent your country, and if I get the chance to do it, I'd be really thrilled."