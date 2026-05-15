Flyers Re-Sign Goaltender Aleksei Kolosov to One-Year Contract Extension

The Philadelphia Flyers have re-signed goaltender Aleksei Kolosov to a one-year contract extension with an average annual value (AAV) of $850,000, according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

Kolosov, 24 (1/4/02), spent the majority of the 2025-26 season with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms of the American Hockey League (AHL), posting a 15-21-2 record with two shutouts. In 38 games played, he allowed the eighth-fewest goals against in the league while recording a 2.98 goals-against average and a career-best .895 save percentage.

The 6-foot, 185-pound native of Minsk, Belarus, was selected by the Flyers in the third round (78th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft and has appeared in 21 NHL games with the club, including four this season. Kolosov owns a 5-11-1 NHL record. Over parts of three seasons with the Phantoms, he has appeared in 52 games, posting a 21-28-3 record, a .892 save percentage, and a 3.02 goals-against average.

Prior to coming to North America, Kolosov spent parts of four seasons in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) with his hometown team, Dinamo Minsk. He appeared in 120 regular-season games, posting a 49-56-10 record, while also making another 14 playoff appearances. Kolosov was recognized as one of the league’s top goaltenders, earning KHL All-Star Game selections in both 2022-23 and 2023-24.