Flyers Alumni Charity Classic: 3 Ways to Get in the Game

The annual Flyers Alumni Charity Classic Weekend will be held from June 13–15, 2026: three events, three locations, over three days. On Saturday, June 13, there will be a pickleball tournament at Bounce Pickleball in Malvern, PA. The next day features the Walk/Run/Ride in Conshohocken, PA. The three-day whirlwind concludes with the now sold-out Alumni Golf Tournament at Dupont Country Club in Malvern, PA.

Charity Classic Weekend provides an exclusive opportunity to have a great time alongside Flyers Alumni from every generation of team history. Alumni taking part in some, or all, of the events include Hockey Hall of Famers such as Mark Howe and Mark Recchi, Flyers Hall of Fame members like Rick Tocchet, John LeClair, Brian Propp, the Watson brothers, and other fan favorites including the Sutter twins, Brian Boucher, Scott Hartnell, Bill Clement, and many more.

Here’s how to get in the game:

Alumni Pickleball (June 13, 2026)

The session runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. EDT and features plenty of action for everyone, regardless of previous pickleball experience or interest level. Games range from friendly matches and exclusive chances to play with and against Flyers Alumni to casual pickleball instruction for anyone looking to sharpen their game.

Whether you’re new to the sport or a seasoned player, you’ll enjoy plenty of time to rally, relax, and connect with your Flyers favorites.

Participating Alumni (subject to change):

Al Secord

Bob Hoffmeyer

Brad Marsh

Drew Callander

Gilbert Dionne

Jeff Chychrun

John Paddock

Kevin McCarthy

Lindsay Carson

Mark Howe

Neil Little

Phil Myre

Riley Cote

Jim Watson

All attendees can refuel throughout the day at the Flyers Alumni Fuel Zone, stocked with drinks, snacks, and more.

Register here: https://charity.pledgeit.org/flyerspickleball

Alumni Walk/Run/Ride (June 14, 2026)

The Walk/Run/Ride features two options for cyclists and two choices for runners and walkers.

5K Walk or Run:

Thirty-three Alumni will attend and/or participate along the route. Scheduled participants include: