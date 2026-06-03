Flyers Alumni Charity Classic: 3 Ways to Get in the Game

The annual Flyers Alumni Charity Classic Weekend will be held from June 13–15, 2026.

alumni-weekend
By Bill Meltzer
philadelphiaflyers.com

The annual Flyers Alumni Charity Classic Weekend will be held from June 13–15, 2026: three events, three locations, over three days. On Saturday, June 13, there will be a pickleball tournament at Bounce Pickleball in Malvern, PA. The next day features the Walk/Run/Ride in Conshohocken, PA. The three-day whirlwind concludes with the now sold-out Alumni Golf Tournament at Dupont Country Club in Malvern, PA.

Charity Classic Weekend provides an exclusive opportunity to have a great time alongside Flyers Alumni from every generation of team history. Alumni taking part in some, or all, of the events include Hockey Hall of Famers such as Mark Howe and Mark Recchi, Flyers Hall of Fame members like Rick TocchetJohn LeClairBrian Propp, the Watson brothers, and other fan favorites including the Sutter twinsBrian BoucherScott HartnellBill Clement, and many more.

Here’s how to get in the game:

Alumni Pickleball (June 13, 2026)

The session runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. EDT and features plenty of action for everyone, regardless of previous pickleball experience or interest level. Games range from friendly matches and exclusive chances to play with and against Flyers Alumni to casual pickleball instruction for anyone looking to sharpen their game.

Whether you’re new to the sport or a seasoned player, you’ll enjoy plenty of time to rally, relax, and connect with your Flyers favorites.

Participating Alumni (subject to change):

Al Secord

Bob Hoffmeyer

Brad Marsh

Drew Callander

Gilbert Dionne

Jeff Chychrun

John Paddock

Kevin McCarthy

Lindsay Carson

Mark Howe

Neil Little

Phil Myre

Riley Cote

Jim Watson

All attendees can refuel throughout the day at the Flyers Alumni Fuel Zone, stocked with drinks, snacks, and more.

Register here: https://charity.pledgeit.org/flyerspickleball

Alumni Walk/Run/Ride (June 14, 2026)

The Walk/Run/Ride features two options for cyclists and two choices for runners and walkers.

5K Walk or Run:

Thirty-three Alumni will attend and/or participate along the route. Scheduled participants include:

Adam Hall

Al Hill

Andre Faust

Barry Dean

Bill Clement

Bob Hoffmeyer

Brian Propp

David Fenyves

Don Nachbaur

Don Saleski

Doug Crossman

Drew Callander

Frank Bathe

Gilbert Dionne

Jeffy Chychrun

Jim Watson

Joe Watson

John Paddock

Kevin McCarthy

Larry Goodenough

Mark Recchi

Mitch Lamoureux

Neil Little

Orest Kindrachuk

Phil Myre

Ray Allison

Rich Sutter

Rick Tocchet

Ron Sutter

Ross Fitzpatrick

Scott Daniels

Turk Evers

Willy Brossart

10K Run:

Three Alumni will tackle this more grueling option: Mark HoweJ.J. Daigneault, and Al Secord.

Conquer Conshy Bike Ride:

Flyers Alumni Association president Brad Marsh and 1980s-era teammate Lindsay Carson have opted for the bicycle ride through Conshohocken.

Virtual Option:

Can’t attend in person? No problem. The virtual participation option allows you to support the team and receive the same swag as in-person participants (mailed free of charge). Flyers Alum Mike Knuble is among the virtual registrants.

Registrants at https://flyersalumni.net/fundraising/ have exclusive access to all participating Flyers Alumni, including a pre-event gathering at the Fuel Zone and a post-event meet-and-greet at The Great American Pub in Conshohocken.

Fundraising Teams:

Participating fans—and Alumni—have formed fundraising challenge teams with opportunities to earn exclusive Alumni swag. Team captains include Brad MarshJoe Watson, and Kim Parent (daughter of legendary Flyers goaltender Bernie Parent).

Learn more: https://flyersalumni.net/fundraising/

Registration link: https://flyersalumni.net/walk-run-ride/

Alumni Golf

Forty-five Alumni will take part in the 2026 edition of the annual capstone event. Alumni Golf sells out every year. To stay in the loop for news and updates on next year’s tournament, visit:

https://flyersalumni.net/contact/

Where the Money Goes

One hundred percent of proceeds from Charity Classic Weekend—all Alumni events—support the Alumni’s signature charitable and community programs.

To learn more about charity and community volunteer initiatives, visit:

https://flyersalumni.net/community-new-2025/

Consider a Donation:

Whether or not you’re able to participate in Charity Classic Weekend, fan donations to Alumni programs—such as Every Child Deserves a Bike—are greatly appreciated.

Donate here: https://flyersalumni.net/donation/

News Feed

Flyers Sign Ilya Pautov to Entry-Level Contract

Philadelphia Flyers Announce 2026 Draft Party Hosted by Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City

Flyers Family Mourns Forbes Kennedy

Briere: Offseason Agenda

Flyers Re-Sign Goaltender Aleksei Kolosov to One-Year Contract Extension

Three Flyers Set to Play in the 2026 IIHF World Championship

Flyers Injury Updates

Exit Day: Tocchet Takeaways

2026 Exit Day Notebook: Goalies & Defenseman

2026 Exit Day Notebook: Forwards

Injury Update: Owen Tippett

A Letter To Our Fans Following the 2025-26 Season

Postgame RAV4: Flyers Season Ends in OT

RAV4 Things: Flyers @ Hurricanes -- Game 4

Postgame RAV4: Special Teams Cost Philly Heavily in Game Three

RAV4 Things: Flyers @ Hurricanes -- Game 3

Postgame RAV4: Flyers Fall 3-2 in OT

RAV4 Things: Flyers @ Hurricanes -- Game 2