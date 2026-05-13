2026 Exit Day Notebook: Goalies & Defenseman

The following are takeaway quotes from goaltenders and defenseman during  the media availability sessions.

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By Bill Meltzer
philadelphiaflyers.com

Before embarking on their offseason plans. The 2025-26 Flyers team met for one final time at the FTC in Voorhees for Exit Day medicals and media availability. The players will also speak this week with head coach Rick Tocchet and general manager Daniel Briere. The following are takeaway quotes from goaltenders and defenseman during  the media availability sessions.

Dan Vladar: The winner of the Bobby Clarke Trophy as the team MVP during the regular season also enjoyed an overall excellent playoff run.  Nevertheless, Vladar admitted that a couple of plays in the postseason stuck in his craw especially the series ending goal off his glove in overtime of Game Four.

Vladar knows the team took major strides this season as well as himself on an individual basis. It's only left him craving further progress in 2026-27. 

“I’m not satisfied with that season. I want more," he said.

Vladar has one season remaining on the two-year deal he signed last summer. He's eligible for an extension that would kick in for the 2027-28 campaign. He does not deny that he'd have interest in exploring that avenue this summer. Is that where things will head this offseason?

Jokingly, Vladar told the reporters: "If you can ask Danny B the same question, I will be watching."

Samuel Ersson: The Swedish netminder entered training camp hoping to stake down a starting tandem role with Dan Vladar. Ersson struggled until the Olympic break with consistency and an injury. He played by far his back hockey of the season down the stretch, enabling the Flyers to selectively rest Vladar as the schedule dictated. 

"I just kinda looked at it as a new chapter. I told myself, during that break, 'Screw what happened, I'm gonna go on a run here.'"

After his strong stretch drive, Ersson backed up Vladar throughout the playoffs. Ersson is a restricted free agent this summer.

Rasmus Ristolainen: The big Finn spent the early months of the regular season rehabbing from surgery in the spring of 2025. Once finally healthy, Ristolainen had a strong Olympics for Team Finland, and an even better stretch drive and first round of the playoffs in his first-ever playoff experience. He has one season remaining on his current contract.

"It was a long time coming. It was great to play some meaningful games. Obviously a little disappointed with how it ended," Ristolainen said.

The veteran defenseman was asked if he's healthy heading  into the summer.

"Yes, thank God," Ristolainen said. "My first somewhat normal offseason in four years."

Emil Andrae: The puck-moving defenseman appeared in 61 regular season games (13 points, +15 rating). The 24-year-old Swedish blueliner dressed in four of the 10 playoff games, setting up a Trevor Zegras goal on a delayed penalty in Game Three of the Carolina series. He is a restricted free agent this summer.

On Tuesday, Andrae said he hopes to stay with the Flyers past his current contract.

"I love the city, love my teammates, and had a lot of fun this season," Andrae said.

Along with most of the Flyers' defensemen, Andrae made a special point to highlight his strong working relationship with assistant coach Todd Reirden. Over the summer, the blueliner plans to work on his first-stride explosiveness. His main long-term goal is to gain full trust to be an every-game starter in the top six.

Nick Seeler:  The rugged shot-blocking veteran remained a model of consistency even as he cycled through various different defensive partners of different playing styles and handedness. 

"The guys want to still be playing. We feel hungrier than ever. Next year, the xpectations will be higher. We have to embrace that," Seeler said.

As with other Flyers defensemen, Seeler said that a big part of why he enjoyed the season was the opportunity to work with assistant coach Reirden, who has a very collaborative style with players. Overall, Seeler said this season had many moments he will always remember fondly.

"The first home playoff game was an unforgettable experience. And I will remember [Cam York's] series winner against Pittsburgh forever," Seeler said.

Cam York: The defenseman battled through a rib injury during the playoffs to score the series-winning overtime goal in Game Six against Pittsburgh. He also enjoyed an outstanding final game in the Carolina series. Despite the Flyers' 3-2 overtime loss, York was plus-two with eight blocked shots in Game Four. He really enjoyed the opportunity to pair with old friend Jamie Drysdale on the Flyers' second defensive pairing.

York has clicked with the current coaching staff, saying Tocchet is just the right guy for the group of players. He added that Reirden is very good at making everyone comfortable with speaking up in video sessions.

Jamie Drysdale: The winner of the Pelle Lindbergh Trophy as the Flyers' most improved player as selected by his teammates, Drysdale took forward strides in every area of his game this season. Most of all, the player said that the 2025-26 campaign boosted his confidence.

Drysdale is in line for a multi-year contract extension this offseason. During the season, he wanted to focus only on playing hockey. He didn't want any outside distractions.

"I don't think anyone in that room thinks we're far off," Drysdale said, adding that he feels there's an even higher level to his game from an offensive standpoint that he'd like to bring out come next season and beyond.

Travis Sanheim: A shoo-in for another Barry Ashbee Trophy as the Flyers' best defenseman this season. Sanhem enjoyed the most consistent all-round season of his professional career. A standout for Team Canada during the Olympics, Sanheim's game continued to elevate during the stretch drive and the playoffs. At age 30, Sanheim has gained a level of confidence and two-way poise that once seemed tough to attain despite his size and athleticism.

Being an older guy and a guy that's kinda been through it all, there's days where you're not sure how long it's going to take, and when you're going to get to that point," Sanheim said on Tuesday.

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