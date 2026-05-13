2026 Exit Day Notebook: Goalies & Defenseman

Before embarking on their offseason plans. The 2025-26 Flyers team met for one final time at the FTC in Voorhees for Exit Day medicals and media availability. The players will also speak this week with head coach Rick Tocchet and general manager Daniel Briere. The following are takeaway quotes from goaltenders and defenseman during the media availability sessions.

Dan Vladar: The winner of the Bobby Clarke Trophy as the team MVP during the regular season also enjoyed an overall excellent playoff run. Nevertheless, Vladar admitted that a couple of plays in the postseason stuck in his craw especially the series ending goal off his glove in overtime of Game Four.

Vladar knows the team took major strides this season as well as himself on an individual basis. It's only left him craving further progress in 2026-27.

“I’m not satisfied with that season. I want more," he said.

Vladar has one season remaining on the two-year deal he signed last summer. He's eligible for an extension that would kick in for the 2027-28 campaign. He does not deny that he'd have interest in exploring that avenue this summer. Is that where things will head this offseason?

Jokingly, Vladar told the reporters: "If you can ask Danny B the same question, I will be watching."