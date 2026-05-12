Injury Update: Owen Tippett

The Philadelphia Flyers have issued the following statement on behalf of forward Owen Tippett:

I was unable to return for the Second Round series vs. Carolina due to an internal bleeding issue that I sustained during the First Round series vs. Pittsburgh.

Following a series of medical evaluations, treatments, and rehabilitation under the care of Flyers medical team, I am making progress and feeling better each day. Despite being cleared to travel and skate with the team at certain practices, things did not progress at a pace that I hoped for or would allow me to safely continue playing.

I am beyond proud of what our team has accomplished this season and truly moved by the tremendous support of the fans.

I want to sincerely thank everyone for that support — both personally for me and my family, as well as our entire medical and performance staff.

I am confident for a full recovery and look forward to returning for training camp in September and an exciting year ahead for this organization.

-Owen Tippett