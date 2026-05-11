A Letter To Our Fans Following the 2025-26 Season

The past few weeks of playoff hockey have been a thrill ride and privilege to witness.

We said it when we clinched our spot in the postseason, and it remains true today: this run was made possible by the determination and belief of our players and coaches, but what made it special, and frankly gave us chills, was the unmatched commitment and atmosphere you created!

Returning to the playoffs reaffirmed what we all know – this city’s hunger for Flyers hockey runs deep. It isn’t just watched here, it’s felt. The Orange and Black aren’t just colors. They’re part of who we are.

Throughout this stretch, we felt you with us. Every game, every shift, you were right there - lifting us, pushing us, reminding everyone what Flyers hockey means to Philadelphia.

Despite the outcome of the final game, one of our favorite moments was the standing ovation – an emotional reminder of why we do what we do. And trust us, our players and coaches took notice.

As we close out a season that defied expectations, we are energized by what lies ahead.

This season gave us a glimpse of the future - the potential of this relentless group of players, the belief inside our locker room, and the foundation we set to build a sustainable culture of excellence you deserve.

To every fan who has stood with us - no matter when your journey began - thank you for your unwavering support as we work to bring the Stanley Cup back to the City of Brotherly Love. What we experienced together this season is only the beginning.

Let’s Go Flyers!

Dan Hilferty, Keith Jones, Danny Briere & Rick Tocchet

Philadelphia Flyers