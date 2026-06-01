Flyers Sign Ilya Pautov to Entry-Level Contract

The Philadelphia Flyers announced today that they have signed forward Ilya Pautov to a three-year entry-level contract, according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

He becomes the fifth player from Philadelphia’s 2024 draft class to ink an entry-level deal joining Jack Berglund, Spencer Gill, Jett Luchanko, and Noah Powell.

Pautov, 20 (5/3/2006), was selected by Philadelphia in the sixth round (173rd overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft. The Novosibirsk, Russia native has split time during the 2025-26 season between Krasnaya Armiya Moskva of the MHL and Zvezda Moskva of the VHL (Russia’s second-highest professional league).

The 5-foot-11, 167-pound forward recorded 23 points (10g-13a) in 30 games with Krasnaya Armiya Moskva and ranked third on the team in points per game among players who appeared in at least 20 contests (0.77). He added 10 points (4g-6a) through nine playoff games, marking the second-highest postseason total on the team. Additionally, in 25 games with Zvezda Moskva he tallied five points (1g-4a) this season.

The 2025-26 season marked Pautov’s third full year with Krasnaya Armiya Moskva in the MHL. He first appeared in 12 games with the club during the 2022–23 season and has since totaled 44 goals and 72 assists for 116 points in 136 regular-season games, along with four points (2g-2a) in eight playoff games. Pautov has averaged at least 0.77 points per game in each of his three seasons, highlighted by the 2023–24 campaign when he recorded 45 points (15g-30a) in 46 games (0.98 points per game), leading the team in assists and ranking second in points. He finished second on the club in scoring in both the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons.

Prior to joining Krasnaya Armiya Moskva, Pautov developed in the CSKA Moskva system, playing at the under-16, under-17, and under-18 levels.