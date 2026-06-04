Flyers Announce 2026 Rookie Series & Key Dates

The Philadelphia Flyers announced today the return of the Rookie Series, which will feature a pair of games against the New York Rangers’ prospects. The series will take place Saturday, Sept. 12, at 7:05 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 13, at 5:05 p.m. at the PPL Center in Allentown, PA, home of the Flyers’ American Hockey League affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

“We’re looking forward to hosting the Rookie Series once again,” said Flyers General Manager Daniel Briere. “The series has become an important part of our evaluation process, giving our young prospects the opportunity to showcase their development in a high-level environment and gain experience competing against another strong organization."

The annual series gives fans an early look at the next wave of talent from both organizations. Philadelphia’s roster is expected to feature several prospects who gained NHL experience last season, along with members of the Flyers' 2026 draft class and top performers from Development Camp. Full rosters will be announced at a later date.

Several current NHL players participated in the Rookie Series before establishing themselves at the professional level, including Matvei Michkov, Tyson Foerster, Noah Cates, and now Denver Barkey and Alex Bump for the Flyers. Notable Rangers who have played in previous Rookie Series include Will Cuylle, Gabe Perreault, Matt Rempe, Adam Edstrom and Noah Laba.

The 2026 Rookie Series marks the sixth meeting between the Flyers and Rangers prospects. The clubs split last year's series, while Philadelphia owns a 5-4-1 all-time record against New York in Rookie Series competition.

Fans interested in attending the Rookie Series games can purchase tickets at PPLCenter.com.

KEY DATES

Monday, June 29: The club will open up their annual Development Camp with first on-ice sessions beginning at 2:00 p.m. at the Flyers Training Center in Voorhees, NJ.

Friday, July 3: Final day of Flyers Development Camp.

Friday, September 11: Flyers to open 2026 Rookie Camp.

· Saturday, September 12: Game 1 – Flyers-Rangers Rookie Series (7:05 p.m. at PPL Center)

· Sunday, September 13: Game 2 – Flyers-Rangers Rookie Series (5:05 p.m. at PPL Center)

Thursday, September 17: Flyers open 2026 Training Camp with the first on-ice sessions.