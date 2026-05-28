Philadelphia Flyers Announce 2026 Draft Party Hosted by Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City

Today, the Philadelphia Flyers announced the club will once again host an NHL Draft Party in partnership with the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on June 26th from 6:30 – 10:00pm ET. Coming off the team’s exciting return to the Stanley Cup playoffs, the Flyers will bring fans together at a pivotal moment of the offseason to celebrate and look ahead to an exciting future for the orange and black starting with the 2026 NHL Draft, where the Flyers currently hold the 21st overall pick.

The night will begin with a watch party of key first round picks and will later feature a live musical performance (artist to be announced). Fans in attendance can look forward to special appearances by key Flyers figures, Gritty, the Flyers Ice Team and more. Fans will also have the opportunity to enter raffles for the chance to win autographed Flyers and musician memorabilia.

“We are thrilled to return to Hard Rock Atlantic City for this year’s draft party,” said Flyers Chief Revenue and Business Officer Todd Glickman. “The excitement coming off this past season is only the beginning, and we cannot wait for the Flyers faithful to join us down the shore for some offseason fun as we continue building for future success.”

“Hard Rock Atlantic City is proud to once again host the 2026 Draft Party with the Philadelphia Flyers,” said George Goldhoff, President of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. “This past season was incredibly exciting, and we are so proud of the Flyers for the passion, determination, and success they brought to the ice. We are thrilled to welcome fans from all over the region to join us in celebrating this outstanding team and their draft picks. Let’s Go Flyers!”

Tickets are $5 per person with proceeds benefiting Flyers Charities. Tickets must be purchased in advance at this link. A complimentary food voucher will be included with tickets.