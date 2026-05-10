Postgame RAV4: Flyers Season Ends in OT

The Philadelphia Flyers lost the Carolina Hurricanes in overtime, 3-2, at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Saturday in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Semifinal. The Hurricanes swept the series with two wins in OT.

Tyson Foerster (first NHL playoff goal) gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead in the first period.

In the second period, the Flyers had a few Grade A chances off the rush. Overall, however, the Hurricanes dominated the period. The Flyers were fortunate to get the game to the second intermission tied at 1-1. Jackson Blake (3rd) was credited with the tying goal. Shortly thereafter, a Mark Jankowski goal was overturned for goaltender interference.

Logan Stankoven (7th) made it 2-1 with a goal off rush early in the third period. The Flyers had their third defensive pair and third forward line on the ice. A few shifts later, Alex Bump (2nd) made it a 2-2 tie.

For the second time in the series, the game went to overtime.

Taylor Hall (4th) scored the series winning goal in sudden death.

Dan Vladar made 37 saves on 40 shots. Frederik Andersen stopped 15 of 17 shots for Carolina.

Flyers rookies Oliver Bonk and Jett Luchanko made their respective NHL playoff debuts on Saturday. They replaced Emil Andrae and Matvei Michkov in the starting lineup.

FIRST PERIOD SYNOPSIS

Porter Martone attacked up the right wing and created a multiple shot attempt flurry. Only Martone's initial shot made it to Andersen but it was an excellent shift for the rookie and his line.

Off a neutral zone turnover, Seth Jarvis broke through the middle. Vladar made his third save of the period.

At the six minute mark, Oliver Bonk made a strong play along the defensive boards and started a breakout after winning the battle. The Flyers went offside. Shots were 4-2 Carolina at this point.

Trevor Zegras made a button hook in the offensive zone and passed on the tape to an oncoming Foerster. Skating downhill, Foerster fired a wrist shot under Andersen's glove from just above the hash marks. The assists went to Zegras and Martone at 7:50.