Three Flyers Set to Play in the 2026 IIHF World Championship

Three members of the Philadelphia Flyers have been named to their respective national teams for the 2026 IIHF World Championship, taking place in Zurich and Fribourg, Switzerland, from May 15–31.

Porter Martone has been named to Team Canada, while Carl Grundstrom and Jack Berglund will represent Team Sweden.

Porter Martone – Team Canada

Martone will be representing Canada for the eighth time in his career. The Peterborough, Ontario native has previously represented his country at two World Junior Championships (2026 & 2025), one World Championship (2025), two World Under-18 Championships (2024, 2023), one Hlinka Gretzky Cup (2024), and one Under-17 World Hockey Challenge (2023).

This past season, Martone signed his entry-level contract with the Flyers on March 29 following his collegiate season at Michigan State University (NCAA), where he led his team in both goals (25) and points (50) as a freshman. In nine regular-season games with the Flyers, the forward recorded 10 points (4g-6a). He added two goals and three assists in 10 playoff games.

Carl Grundstrom – Team Sweden

Grundstrom is one of 14 forwards named to Team Sweden’s roster. The Umea, Sweden native will represent Sweden for the eighth time, and this will be his fourth time competing at the World Championship. In 2024, Grundstrom helped Sweden to a bronze medal finish. He has registered seven points (5g-2a) in 23 games in his four appearances at the World Championship.

During the 2025-26 season, Grundstrom appeared in 47 games and recorded 13 points (9g-4a). He had a career-high plus/minus of +7.

Jack Berglund – Team Sweden

This will be Berglund’s fourth IIHF tournament with Sweden, and the fifth time overall that he has represented his country. The Karlstad, Sweden native captained his nation to a 2026 World Junior Championship gold medal and tied for the team lead in scoring with 10 points (3g-7a) in seven games while also leading the tournament with a +9 rating.

Berglund signed a three-year entry level contract with the Flyers in March after completing his first full season in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL), Sweden’s top professional league. The forward registered 12 points (7g-5a) for Farjestad BK this season.