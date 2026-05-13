2026 Exit Day Notebook: Forwards

Before embarking on their offseason plans. The 2025-26 Flyers team met for one final time at the FTC in Voorhees for Exit Day medicals and media availability. The players will also speak this week with head coach Rick Tocchet and general manager Daniel Briere. Following are takeaway quotes from forwards during the media availability sessions.

Luke Glendening: Claimed on waivers by the Flyers at the NHL trade deadline, Glendening stepped into the lineup down the stretch and the playoffs as a regular on the fourth line, moving as needed from wing to center and back. The 37-year-old forward is an unrestricted free agent come July 1.

"It was quite a run.... It was kind of a whirlwind. To be sitting in the end of the year meeting in Philadelphia after taking PTO with the Devils. It's not exactly where I thought I would be. But to get to put on the Flyers jersey, meant a lot. It holds a special place, that's for sure," Glendening said.