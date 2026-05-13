2026 Exit Day Notebook: Forwards

The following are takeaway quotes from forwards during the exit day media availability sessions.

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By Bill Meltzer
philadelphiaflyers.com

Before embarking on their offseason plans. The 2025-26 Flyers team met for one final time at the FTC in Voorhees for Exit Day medicals and media availability. The players will also speak this week with head coach Rick Tocchet and general manager Daniel Briere. Following are takeaway quotes from forwards during the media availability sessions.

Luke Glendening: Claimed on waivers by the Flyers at the NHL trade deadline, Glendening stepped into the lineup down the stretch and the playoffs as a regular on the fourth line, moving as needed from wing to center and back. The  37-year-old forward is an unrestricted free agent come July 1.

"It was quite a run.... It was kind of a whirlwind. To be sitting in the end of the year meeting in Philadelphia after taking PTO with the Devils. It's not exactly where I thought I would be. But to get to put on the Flyers jersey, meant a lot. It holds a special place, that's for sure," Glendening said.

Rodrigo Abols: Playing his first full year on an NHL roster, the 30-year-old Latvian forward became the Flyers' regular fourth-line center in the first half of the season. He suffered a season-ending fractured fibula and shoulder injury on January 17 against the New York Rangers. He was also forced to miss the Olympics. Fortunately, his recovery timetable is ahead of schedule. Abols is an unrestricted free agent this season.

"What Danny and Jonesy and Mr. Hilferty are building here, it's something every hockey player, I think, wants to be a part of," Abols said.

Garnet Hathaway: The agitating veteran checking winger had a very frustrating season until the stretch drive. His play picked up significantly down the stretch and in the eight games he suited up in the playoffs. One of the most articulate and philosophical players in the National Hockey League, Hathaway had a host of insightful observations about the now-finished season and the next steps.

Matvei Michkov: The 21-year-old second-year winger had a very tough start but a strong regular season finish in 2025-26. After the Olympic break, Michkov led the team in scoring over the rest of the regular season. He struggled in the postseason but assisted on Cam York's series-clinching overtime goal in Game Six against Pittsburgh and played a strong overtime period in Game Two against Carolina.

Michkov will meet with general manager Daniel Briere on Thursday to discuss his offseason training plan.

Christian Dvorak: The veteran center downplayed an upper-body injury that he played through for the duration of the playoffs.  The injury will not affect his offseason training plan, according to the player. Dvorak signed a five-year contract extension in January.

Above all else, Dvorak is excited to see how the team takes the next steps after its 98 points and first-round playoff series victory.

"Once you get a taste of the playoffs, it's addictive. You want more," Dvorak said. 

He added that winning becomes the only thing that matters to veteran players as they move along in their careers.

Porter Martone:  The 19-year-old winger made an announcement at the start of his media session. For the second straight year, he's headed to the IIHF World Championship to represent Team Canada. After starring for Team Canada at the World Junior Championship and completed a stellar freshman season at Michigan State, Martone turned professional and made an immediate impact.

Martone went on to score the game-winning goal in both Game One and Game Two of the Flyers first-round playoff victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. After his play dipped a bit early in the Carolina series, Martone adapted to the pace in Games Three and Four. Offensively, he finished the playoffs with five points.

"It's been a whirlwind. Making the decision to head to Michigan State in September, it was the best decision I could have possibly made. It helped me to be ready," Martone said.

From Day One, Martone's teammates made him feel welcomed and included on the team. Most of all, getting his first taste of NHL playoff hockey was an eye-opening experience. As opponents adjusted to defending him, Martone made some adjustments of his own.

Alex Bump: In his first full professional season in 2025-26, the Western Michigan product overcame a slow start in NHL training camp and the American Hockey League. As Bump found a groove he was set back by injury. Finally, he made his NHL debut in the latter part of the campaign. Offensively, Bump chipped in nine regular season points (5g, 4a) before dressing in six NHL playoff games (two goals). 

"It was kind of a roller coaster," he said, but feels he will ultimately benefit from the adversity as well as the successes.

Bump consistently shows a willingness to get to the scoring areas and shoot the puck. He's still working on aspects of his 200-foot game and gaining more explosiveness: two main goals in preparing for next season.

I want to put on good weight, get faster, just get those first three steps a little quicker. I think my skill is all good. I think it's just more physical (development)," Bump said.

Denver Barkey: The hustling young forward, who recently celebrated his 21st birthday, arrived in the NHL sooner than expected and ended up staying on the big team for the rest of the season. He's small but hockey smart beyond his years as well as highly competitive. Mostly a winger in recent years, Barkey even saw some time at center when the Flyers were riddled with injuries during the playoffs.

Barkey handled the physicality of the playoffs surprisingly well for such a slightly-built young player. However, he said on Tuesday that it underscored his desire to add a little more strength to his frame; especially of the lower-body variety.

"Getting that playoff experience gives you a taste of what it takes to win at this level," Barkey said. "I know what I need to work on to have success and continue to grow as a player," he said.

Tyson Foerster: Foerster was off to an outstanding start to his 2025-season when a December 1 arm injury sidelined him for the next four months. Upon returning to the Flyers' lineup, Foerster had immediate success while playing on adrenaline. However, he hit a wall near the end of the regular season and struggled offensively until Game Three and Four of the Carolina series. Foerster notched his lone goal (and point) of the playoffs in the first period of the final game against the Hurricanes.

While he was struggling to regain his offensive touch, Foerster tried to shift his mentality to something similar to his rookie NHL season. He focused first and foremost on not being a defensive liability. Foerster briefly moved to the fourth line against the Hurricanes. He moved back up again near the end of the run.

Foerster enters the final season of his career deal come the 2026-27 season. It will be a very important campaign for the player and the team alike.

Owen Tippett:  The Flyers greatly missed Tippett's rare combination of size and speed during the Carolina series. Unfortunately, he was not ready to receive medical clearance to return. Late in the season, he dealt with a sports hernia and played through it during the Pittsburgh series. After Game Six, he developed a separate and even more serious issue with internal bleeding. 

The player will not need further medical intervention for the internal bleeding. The treatment plan for the sports hernia is yet to be finalized. Nevertheless, Tippett expects to be ready to begin the 2026-27 season on time.

"Obviously pretty scary when things were unraveling. Had a lot of tests. But I am feeling better now. You [media] guys saw I was skating. It truly was a day-to-day thing but it never got to the point of being cleared by the trainers and doctors," Tippett said.

Tippett played arguably the most physical hockey of his NHL career this season. Despite the sports hernia, he made one of the best plays of the playoffs with his shorthanded forechecking play and setup pass to Hathaway for a Game Two shorthanded goal in the Pittsburgh series. Later in the series, he was clearly laboring to skate and stay upright on his skates.

Noah Cates: The Flyers' two-way center dressed in all 82 regular season games at the first eight games of the playoffs before suffering a foot fracture in Game Two of the Carolina series. During the regular season, Cates attained new career offensive highs with 18 goals and 47 points while posting a traditional plus-26 rating and playing in a variety of different game situations.

Cates also seemed to click on a line with Michkov on his right wing during the latter part of the season.

Cates will not need surgery to repair the foot fracture. He's on roughly a one-month recovery timetable. It was unlikely he'd have been able to return if the Flyers advanced to the Eastern Conference Final or the Stanley Cup Final.

Trevor Zegras:  After coming over from the Anaheim Ducks last summer, the hybrid center/winger enjoyed a career-best regular season (26 goals, 67 points) in his first campaign with the Flyers. In the latter portion of the season, Zegras saw increased time playing center. He had some ups and downs during the playoffs but offensively posted six points (2g, 4a) in 10 games. Moving forward, Zegras is open to playing any forward role -- exclusively at one position or a hybrid -- Tocchet asks him to play.

As with Drysdale, Zegras is in line this summer for a contract extension.

"Personally, I'd love to be here for a long time. Love the fans, love the group. The passion for success and winning. We had a great, successful season. My goal and mindset was to be coachable and listen. I liked to play in the middle down the stretch, but I am good with both," he said.

Reflecting on the playoffs, Zegras said that the nature of the games changed over the course of the first round to the second.

"Every series is a little different. Pittsburgh was a little more physical, a little more hatred. Carolina was a little faster. Something to learn from," the player said.

Travis Konecny: The Flyers' leading scorer during the regular season (68 points in 77 games), Konecny celebrated his 29th birthday in early March. He remains a key play driver in the offensive attack, topping the team in points in each of the last five seasons. Konecny had an uneven playoff run, posting five points (1g, 4a) and 26 penalty minutes in 10 games. He admitted onTuesday that he' still bothered by his overtime breakaway opportunity in Game Two of the Carolina series and another Grade A opportunity in Game Four.

Going forward, Konecny said his entire focus is on how he can help the team take the next step into becoming a contender. He added that he believes the Flyers have one again become an attractive destination for top players who want to be part of a team that's building a winning opportunity moving forward.

"We got in. Now we need to raise the bar. With the guys coming in, they had a huge impact. I am really excited for what's to come.... We can get that back where players want to come here. Our guys understand Tocc's level of play. He understands us. And there's a great staff here," Konecny added.

Sean Couturier: The Flyers captain looked rejuvenated down the stretch and throughout the playoffs. He willingly accepted a little less offensive workload than he carried in the past while still playing crucial minutes. He also played some of the most physical hockey of his entire career.

It was a fun year. We didn't have a lot of lows, except January. We responded well after losses. We have a few levels to go," Couturier said.

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