Flyers at Worlds, Memorial Cup: A Wrapup

With the conclusion of the IIHF World Championship tournament and the Canadian Hockey League's Memorial Cup, every player in the Flyers system has now reached the 2026 offseason.

Below is a review of Flyers and affiliated prospects in these tournaments.

IIHF Worlds: Martone Starred Early

After entering the semifinal game of the World Championships with an undefeated record in the tournament, Team Canada finished on a sour note. They lost 4-2 to eventual gold medalist Finland in the semis. Canada took a 2-1 lead into the second period before the Finns exploded for three goals in the middle frame.

In the bronze medal game, Canada suffered a major upset loss as Norway beat them in overtime, 3-2.

Early in the tournament, Flyers winger Porter Martone primarily played on a line with Sidney Crosby and Macklin Celebrini. Martone racked up five points (1g, 4a) through the first three games.

After the fourth game, the 19-year-old winger mostly played sparingly in a fourth-line role — although he briefly saw time with Crosby again during the gold medal game. Martone finished with five points in 10 games, along with a plus-five rating and six penalty minutes. His best offensive game came in Canada's 5-0 win over Denmark.

The Denmark game was scoreless through two periods. On the opening shift of the third period, Martone created a turnover and then finished off a tic-tac-toe connection with Crosby and Celebrini. Later, Martone assisted on a goal by Ryan O'Reilly.

Overall for the tournament, Martone averaged 9:21 of ice time, including a modest 8:56 (14 shifts) in the gold medal game.

Meanwhile, Flyers center prospect Jack Berglund and impending unrestricted free agent winger Carl Grundstrom suited up for Team Sweden. Tre Kronor exited the tournament after a 3-1 medal-round quarterfinal loss to host nation Switzerland.

Berglund finished the tournament with four points (0g, 4a) in eight games played. He saw some power-play time among his 12:13 average time on ice. Berglund opened the tournament with two assists in a 5-3 loss to Canada.

Grundstrom dressed in seven of Sweden's eight games. He posted four points (1g, 3a) while averaging 12:21 of ice time.

Memorial Cup: Vlooswyk Reached the Championship Game

Flyers defense prospect Luke Vlooswyk and the rest of the Western Hockey League champion Everett Silvertips reached the 2026 Memorial Cup Final before falling 6-2 to the Ontario Hockey League champion Kitchener Rangers.

The large-framed Vlooswyk (6-foot-5, 210 pounds) joined Everett midseason in a trade from the Red Deer Rebels. Prior to the season, he attended Development Camp and Rookie Camp with the Flyers.

The Flyers selected Vlooswyk in the fifth round (157th overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft. Vlooswyk, 19, will play another junior season in 2026-27.

Statistically, the defensive-minded defenseman posted a combined 11 points (1g, 10a) and a plus-23 rating for Red Deer and Everett during the regular season. He added eight points (1g, 7a) in the playoffs.