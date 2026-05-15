Briere: Offseason Agenda

The Flyers three-day media availability series concluded on Thursday with general manager Daniel Briere.

Briere exit day 20260514_110316
By Bill Meltzer
philadelphiaflyers.com

The Flyers three-day media availability series concluded on Thursday with general manager Daniel Briere. He wrapped up the 2025-26 season -- a year of progress and the team's first playoff appearance since the pandemic playoffs of 2020 -- by thanking Flyers fans for their passion and patience.

The Flyers were moved by the spontaneous standing ovation they received at the end of their Eastern Conference Semifinal series with the Carolina Hurricanes. Although Carolina won all four games in the series, two were in overtime. Another was tied late in the second period until a parade of penalties derailed Philly over the rest of the game.

Briere acknowledged that the Hurricanes, who are 8-0 to start the playoffs, are a better team at present than the Flyers. However, the Flyers earned respect for their resiliency and heart in a 98-point regular season, followed by a first-round victory over the archrival Pittsburgh Penguins.

Fans realize that, too.

"We always ask a lot of our fans, and we ask them to invest in the team and spend money and time to come and see us. What they did last game was truly, truly amazing, and I want them to know that," Briere said.

"Our players took notice of that. I probably had seven or eight guys in my exit meetings that specifically mentioned how the fans reacted at the end of the game. The comment that kept coming back was that they knew how special it was to play in the playoffs in Philadelphia, but they didn't realize how special it was. The fans really made it that extra special, and I wanted our fans to know that. 

Briere then went on to assess the team's 2025-26 campaign and discuss the offseason plan in broad terms. While he's open to a major trade if an opportunity presents itself, Briere does not intend to abandon the phased rebuilding plan the team began several years ago.

"If there's an opportunity to jump on something that can help us, it's my job to look at everything. But I don't feel that I'm forced to make a move just to make a move because we've made it into the playoffs this year. We've said it for a long time, we wanted to build a team that's gonna be here for a long time, not just to go for it for a year or two. So that's still the same approach on my end," Briere said.

Following are four takeaways from Briere's press conference.

1.  Main focus stays within

Briere said that, with the major exception of starting goaltender, he sees the team's needs this offseason as very similar to the summer of 2025. The team still lacks a bonafide number-one center. It also needs a clear-cut power play quarterback to run the point. The overall free agent class is weak, in Briere's estimation. A year ago, he traded for Trevor Zegras and signed Dan Vladar and Christian Dvorak as free agents. All three moves worked out well, although none were considered "splashy" moves at the time. Zegras was something of a reclamation project a year ago, and  the other two were considered role-player additions. 

However, Vladar far outpaced expectations and Dvorak (later signed to a five-year contract extension) ended up being a "glue guy" Briere wanted to keep around for much longer than just the 2025-26 season.

During the early part of the 2020s, the Flyers found themselves in new -- and unwanted -- territory compared to the first 50-plus years of franchise history. The team was used to being one of the most coveted destinations for prospective free agents and trade candidates. Later, the Flyers found themselves on no-trade lists and no longer on the short-list for coveted free agents. Slowly but surely, that started to change again. Not only do the Flyers have the open cap space to compete for desired talents, Philly has once again become a much easier "sell" to agents and their clients. Leaguewide, the Flyers are seen as a club legitimately on the rise for the longer haul.

Head coach Rick Tocchet, who is immensely respected by the entire leadership group within the locker room as well the roster as a whole, is a major reason. Team captain Sean Couturier expressed it best on Tuesday's Exit Day as he said the buy-in is there because of the respect for how Tocchet and the staff go about building their coach-player relationships with players.

"I know I've gotten a lot of comments from agents that (their clients) that their clients would be open to playing here because of Rick Tocchet. But it's more than that. It's the effort that he's put in. How he's building the team and getting them to believe. I love how he uses his experience as a player to relate to our guys," Briere said.

2. Continued development of young players

Much of the team's improvement in 2025-26 came from the emergence of young players in the system. Several rookies, including Porter Martone, Denver Barkey and Alex Bump, ended up becoming important pieces down the stretch and into the playoffs. Briere said on Thursday that the growth of these players and the continued integration of prospects into the NHL roster remain indispensable parts of the short-term and long-term plans. No one will be handed a roster spot or playing time. On a case-by-case basis, performance and growth will dictate who gets added and when. For example, while defenseman Oliver Bonk made his NHL regular season and playoff debuts by the end of the season, he's not a shoo-in a role in 2026-27 according to Briere. 

To no one's surprise, the subject soon turned to Matvei Michkov's roller coaster second NHL season. From a statistical standpoint, Michkov led the team in scoring down the regular season stretch before a rough playoff run. In other areas -- his skating, conditioning, mastery of English and on-ice decision making -- Briere believes Michkov will ultimately benefit from his 2025-26 trials and tribulations. 

"The big thing for Matvei is adapting. I think he's a very smart young man. He will adapt and he will learn from what happened this year," Briere said.

Briere recalled some of his own experiences in becoming fluent with English and adjusting to the pro game. He also recalled late in his own playing career how much highly touted young teammate Nathan MacKinnon struggled in his second pro season.

"It's how he's going to adapt to it," Briere said of Michkov. "He will figure it out."

Michkov's offseason training plan -- and continued immersion in speaking English without needing a translator -- will fully be determined in upcoming weeks. Briere said on Thursday that Michkov will at least spend part of his summer in Voorhees. He's already been working on greater English mastery. (In fact, Michkov already attempted his first English interview in the locker room late in the season, but needs further work before he's comfortable in a press conference setting). He's already comfortable greeting people in English and making basic small talk.

3. Injury laundry list

The Flyers released their extensive list of end-of-season injuries on Thursday. While Owen Tippett may need a procedure to resolve a sports hernia, he should be ready to start training camp and next season on time. Tippett's more concerning issue of internal bleeding has been resolved. Likewise, even other Flyers players who need offseason surgeries (such as Emil Andrae) should be ready for training camp come September.

One possible exception: Young winger Nikita Grebenkin (upper-body injury) has not improved significantly enough from treatments to date. Briere said on Thursday that team doctors are weighing their other options. Grebenkin could miss time at the start of next season. Everyone else should be cleared by then.

4. Managing expectations

What comes next after a 98-point season and a first-round playoff win? Heightened expectations from players and fans alike.  Briere was asked if anything changed from howe he perceives the state of the rebuild overall.

“I could tell you no, but I know all the players are going to come back and that's definitely going to be their goal. So I don't want to lower expectations either. I think they believe they can make the playoffs again. They want another taste of it. So I would think so. I would think that after tasting it, after the experience that all our guys know, going back into next year. “You've got to be careful in how much pressure you put obviously, but that was such a fun run and I think the guys want to experience that again," Briere said.

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