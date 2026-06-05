Flyers Agree to Terms with Jacob Gaucher on a One-Year, Two-Way Contract

The Philadelphia Flyers announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Jacob Gaucher on a one-year, two-way contract, according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

Gaucher, 25 (3/9/01), appeared in 69 games for the Flyers American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, and recorded an AHL career-high 20 goals and added 16 assists during the 2025-26 season. His 20 goals and 36 points ranked second and fourth on the team, respectively, during the regular season. The forward also appeared in four NHL games with the Flyers.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound undrafted forward began his professional career with the team’s ECHL affiliate, the Reading Royals, during the 2022-23 season. Following a strong year in Reading, Gaucher earned a promotion to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (AHL) during the 2023-24 campaign and was rewarded with an entry-level contract from the Flyers during the 2024-25 season.

Since turning professional, Gaucher has appeared in eight NHL games while recording 90 points (48g-42a) in 198 career AHL contests and 61 points (22g-39a) in 74 ECHL games. Additionally, Gaucher has registered eight points (4g-4a) through 13 career AHL playoff games and 12 points (6g-6a) through 11 career ECHL postseason contests.

The Longueuil, Quebec native played parts of five seasons in the Quebec Maritimes (Major) Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) with Baie-Comeau (2021-22) and Val-d’Or (2018-21). He represented Baie-Comeau as captain for one season (2021-22) and Val-d’Or as an alternate captain for two seasons (2019-21). Through those five seasons, he played in 242 games, scoring 65 goals with 76 assists for 141 points.