'I've Felt Confident Being Here'

Zary collected 10 points and was a runner-up for the NHL's Rookie of the Month award

231201_Zary
By Chris Wahl
@wahlsy CalgaryFlames.com

It’s been a calendar month since Connor Zary made his Flames debut, scoring a goal and dazzling the Scotiabank Saddledome crowd with an end-to-end rush that had play-of-the-year potential written all over it.

Fast forward 30 days, and Zary’s settled right in.

In 13 games played, he has 10 points, and more dangles against Dallas in Thursday’s 4-3 overtime win that tied a bow on an 8-4-2 month of November.

He became the second-fastest Calgary rookie to reach the 10-point mark in the past three decades, doing so in just 12 games (one more than Sean Monahan in 2013-24).

Zary's play helped kickstart a march up the Western Conference standings for the Flames, and the NHL has even taken notice, naming him a runner-up for November’s Rookie of the Month award. The winner, of course, was that other Connor in Chicago.

The 22-year-old oozes confidence on the ice; off it, he’s measured, but there’s a quiet self-belief in Zary’s demeanour that’s resonated throughout the team.

“I’ve felt good, I’ve felt confident being here,” Zary said Friday. “It’s been a good start, a good month to build off, and I look forward to pushing, moving forward and building my game day to day and game by game.”

First game, first shot. What a moment!

The Flames’ first-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, Zary had to bide his time ahead of his recall from the AHL’s Calgary Wranglers at the end of October.

Last season, he set career bests with 21 goals and 58 points at the AHL level, and had amassed 10 points in six games before getting the call to the big club.

Since stepping into the Flames lineup, he’s fit right in, and kept up his pace.

“It helps when you’re able to produce right off the start,” he explained. “I think that just all comes into preparation, how you prepare yourself and how you’re ready to take that next step.”

That production is backed up by underlying numbers, too.

According to Natural Stat Trick, Zary’s Corsi percentage is over 60, and when he’s on the ice, the Flames have earned almost 62% of the total high-danger chances (47 for, 29 against).

The numbers - not to mention his ever-growing highlight reel - are proof positive that Zary can be a consistent offensive threat.

But as part of his NHL maturation, Zary also recognizes that opposing teams are sure to give him extra attention moving forward.

“I think that’s (been) the biggest adjustment, just knowing every single night you’ve got to be on your game and playing at a higher pace,” he said.

“Every team you’re going to face is a good team, there’s always going to be something different to bring at you.”

Zary’s exuberance and energy has helped his teammates, too. Centreman Nazem Kadri finished the month of November with 13 points, capped off by an overtime winner Thursday against the Stars.

It’s that energy that’s helped spark a turnaround in the standings, too. Calgary sits one point shy of the second wild-card berth in the Western Conference after winning only two of nine contests in the month of October.

Zary is eager for that team success - and his own individual development - to carry on.

The Saskatoon product credits hard work as the reason he’s been able to dance on NHL ice without skipping a beat.

“You kind of earn that through your play at camp and in the AHL over the last couple of years, and just making sure that you’re taking advantage of (the opportunity), earning that look, and earning that respect right from the start,” said Zary.

“I think that’s something I’ve prided myself on is just trying to be there, trying to help the team, and playing my role to the best of my ability.”

News Feed

Say What - 'Good To See Him Back'

Say What - 'Good To See Him Back'
Flames Recall Defenceman Ilya Solovyov

Flames Recall Defenceman Ilya Solovyov
Flames Alumni Announce 2023 Toy Drive

Flames Alumni Announce 2023 Toy Drive
Say What - 'Huge Win For Us'

Say What - 'Huge Win For Us'
FlamesTV Podcast - Flames Win Overtime Thriller

FlamesTV Podcast - Flames Win Overtime Thriller
Flames Rally To Defeat Stars In Overtime

Another Comeback Win
Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Stars - 30.11.23

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Stars - 30.11.23
Flames Acquire Picks From Vancouver

Flames Acquire Picks From Vancouver
Flames Focusing On Quick Start

'You Always Want To Score First'
Say What - 'Ready To Do Our Job'

Say What - 'Ready To Do Our Job'
5 Things - Flames vs. Stars 30.11.23

5 Things - Flames vs. Stars
Comebacks, Self-Belief Key To Flames November Resurgence

'A Lot Of Belief'
FlamesTV Podcast - Getting To Know A.J. Greer

FlamesTV Podcast - Getting To Know A.J. Greer
Say What - 'Whatever It Takes'

Say What - 'Whatever It Takes'
Download Flames APP for chance to win sticks

Anyone Need A New Stick?
Future Watch Update - 28.11.23

Future Watch Update - 28.11.23
FlamesTV Podcast - Weegar The Hero As Flames Win In OT

FlamesTV Podcast - Weegar The Hero As Flames Win In OT
Vladar stellar, Weegar scores OT winner against Vegas

'Saving' Grace