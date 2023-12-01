It’s been a calendar month since Connor Zary made his Flames debut, scoring a goal and dazzling the Scotiabank Saddledome crowd with an end-to-end rush that had play-of-the-year potential written all over it.

Fast forward 30 days, and Zary’s settled right in.

In 13 games played, he has 10 points, and more dangles against Dallas in Thursday’s 4-3 overtime win that tied a bow on an 8-4-2 month of November.

He became the second-fastest Calgary rookie to reach the 10-point mark in the past three decades, doing so in just 12 games (one more than Sean Monahan in 2013-24).

Zary's play helped kickstart a march up the Western Conference standings for the Flames, and the NHL has even taken notice, naming him a runner-up for November’s Rookie of the Month award. The winner, of course, was that other Connor in Chicago.

The 22-year-old oozes confidence on the ice; off it, he’s measured, but there’s a quiet self-belief in Zary’s demeanour that’s resonated throughout the team.

“I’ve felt good, I’ve felt confident being here,” Zary said Friday. “It’s been a good start, a good month to build off, and I look forward to pushing, moving forward and building my game day to day and game by game.”