Young Stars Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Jets

The Flames begin the 2024 Young Stars Challenge in Penticton, B.C. Friday evening by taking on the Jets.
Puck drop is set for 5 P.M. MT with the action streamed on CalgaryFlames.com and on the Flames App.
Tonight's projected lineup is as follows:
FORWARDS
William Stromgren - Sam Morton - Matvei Gridin
Sam Honzek - Jaden Lipinski - Andrew Basha
Lucas Ciona - Luke Misa - Jacob Battaglia
Parker Bell - David Silye - Hunter Laing
DEFENCE
Artem Grushnikov - Hunter Brzustewicz
Joni Jurmo - Zayne Parekh
Etienne Morin - Henry Mews
GOALTENDERS
Connor Murphy
Waltteri Ignatjew