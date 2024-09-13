Young Stars Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Jets

Projected lines and pairings for Friday's Young Stars Classic tilt

warmies penticton-08
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames begin the 2024 Young Stars Challenge in Penticton, B.C. Friday evening by taking on the Jets.

Puck drop is set for 5 P.M. MT with the action streamed on CalgaryFlames.com and on the Flames App.

Tonight's projected lineup is as follows:

FORWARDS

William Stromgren - Sam Morton - Matvei Gridin

Sam Honzek - Jaden Lipinski - Andrew Basha

Lucas Ciona - Luke Misa - Jacob Battaglia

Parker Bell - David Silye - Hunter Laing

DEFENCE

Artem Grushnikov - Hunter Brzustewicz

Joni Jurmo - Zayne Parekh

Etienne Morin - Henry Mews

GOALTENDERS

Connor Murphy

Waltteri Ignatjew

