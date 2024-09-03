Update To Gaudreau Memorial

20240903_Memorial
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

As Calgary and the hockey community continue to mourn the passing of Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew, we are making plans today for a tribute, honouring both young men. Details will be provided later today.

In preparation for the tribute and with a concert at the Scotiabank Saddledome tonight, we will be relocating a portion of the mementos that have been left in homage to Johnny & Matthew on the west stairs. Moving forward, we encourage fans to use the grassy area immediately to the north of the stairs as the memorial.

20240903_New_Memorial

Thank you for all the love and support you have provided during this difficult time.

