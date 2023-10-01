Training Camp Notebook - 01.10.23

The Flames were back on the ice on Sunday, broken into two groups preparing for their upcoming pre-season game Monday at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
Group A skated at 10:00 a.m. MT, rolling the following lines and pairings:
FORWARDS
Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Andrew Mangiapane
Adam Ruzicka - Nazem Kadri - Dillon Dube
Yegor Sharangovich - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato
Blake Coleman - Dryden Hunt - Walker Duehr
Kevin Rooney
DEFENCE
MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson
Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev
Nikita Zadorov - Jordan Oesterle
Ilya Solovyov - Nick DeSimone
GOALTENDERS
Jacob Markstrom
Dan Vladar
Group B practiced at 11:15 a.m. MT, running these lines and pairings:
FORWARDS
Sam Honzek - Connor Zary - Emilio Pettersen
Clark Bishop - Cole Schwindt - Adam Klapka
Lucas Ciona - Ben Jones - Martin Pospisil
DEFENCE
*D-pairings consisted of the following skaters
Dennis Gilbert, Brady Lyle, Colton Poolman, Yan Kuznetsov, Jeremie Poirier, Jonathan Aspirot
GOALTENDERS
Dustin Wolf
Oscar Dansk
Calgary will welcome the Winnipeg Jets to the 'Dome tomorrow for a 7:00 p.m. MT puck drop. Canadian viewers can watch the game streamed right here on CalgaryFlames.com Tickets are available here.