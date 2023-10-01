Training Camp Notebook - 01.10.23

The Flames were back on the ice on Sunday, broken into two groups preparing for their upcoming pre-season game Monday at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Group A skated at 10:00 a.m. MT, rolling the following lines and pairings:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Andrew Mangiapane

Adam Ruzicka - Nazem Kadri - Dillon Dube

Yegor Sharangovich - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Blake Coleman - Dryden Hunt - Walker Duehr

Kevin Rooney

DEFENCE

MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev

Nikita Zadorov - Jordan Oesterle

Ilya Solovyov - Nick DeSimone

GOALTENDERS

Jacob Markstrom

Dan Vladar

Group B practiced at 11:15 a.m. MT, running these lines and pairings:

FORWARDS

Sam Honzek - Connor Zary - Emilio Pettersen

Clark Bishop - Cole Schwindt - Adam Klapka

Lucas Ciona - Ben Jones - Martin Pospisil

DEFENCE

*D-pairings consisted of the following skaters

Dennis Gilbert, Brady Lyle, Colton Poolman, Yan Kuznetsov, Jeremie Poirier, Jonathan Aspirot

GOALTENDERS

Dustin Wolf

Oscar Dansk

Calgary will welcome the Winnipeg Jets to the 'Dome tomorrow for a 7:00 p.m. MT puck drop. Canadian viewers can watch the game streamed right here on CalgaryFlames.com Tickets are available here.