News Feed

FlamesTV Podcast - Remembering Chris Snow with Blake Coleman

FlamesTV Podcast - Remembering Chris Snow with Blake Coleman
'I’ll Never Forget That Smile'

'I’ll Never Forget That Smile'
Flames, Hockey Community Mourn Passing Of Chris Snow

Flames, Hockey Community Mourn Passing Of Chris Snow
Flames fall in overtime in preseason tilt with Oilers

Down to the Wire
Flames Reduce Camp Roster

Flames Reduce Camp Roster
Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Oilers - 29.09.23

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Oilers - 29.09.23
Flames vs. Oilers Roster

Flames vs. Oilers Roster
Flames Trim Camp Roster

Flames Trim Camp Roster
Flames teammates react to Backlund's captaincy

'He's Our Leader'
Say What: 'A True Leader'

Say What - 'A True Leader'
Flames name Backlund captain, Flames beat Jets

What A Day!
Flames Extend Backlund, Name Him 21st Franchise Captain

Flames Extend Backlund, Name Him 21st Franchise Captain
Projected Lineup - Flames @ Jets - 27.09.23

Projected Lineup - Flames @ Jets - 27.09.23
Flames @ Jets Roster

Flames @ Jets Roster
Flames Head to Winnipeg to Face Jets in Preseason Action

Preview - Flames @ Jets
Flames Trim Down Training Camp Roster

Flames Trim Down Training Camp Roster
Amazon's 'Just Walk Out' Technology Comes to the Scotiabank Saddledome

Cutting-Edge Tech
NHL, adidas Unveil Heritage Classic Uniforms

NHL, adidas Unveil Heritage Classic Uniforms

Training Camp Notebook - 01.10.23

Lines and pairings from Sunday's skate at the 'Dome

2023-24_CF_TrainingCamp_Notebook_19x6
By CALGARY FLAMES STAFF
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

The Flames were back on the ice on Sunday, broken into two groups preparing for their upcoming pre-season game Monday at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Group A skated at 10:00 a.m. MT, rolling the following lines and pairings:

FORWARDS

Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Andrew Mangiapane

Adam Ruzicka - Nazem Kadri - Dillon Dube

Yegor Sharangovich - Mikael Backlund - Matt Coronato

Blake Coleman - Dryden Hunt - Walker Duehr

Kevin Rooney

DEFENCE

MacKenzie Weegar - Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin - Chris Tanev

Nikita Zadorov - Jordan Oesterle

Ilya Solovyov - Nick DeSimone

GOALTENDERS

Jacob Markstrom

Dan Vladar

Group B practiced at 11:15 a.m. MT, running these lines and pairings:

FORWARDS

Sam Honzek - Connor Zary - Emilio Pettersen

Clark Bishop - Cole Schwindt - Adam Klapka

Lucas Ciona - Ben Jones - Martin Pospisil

DEFENCE

*D-pairings consisted of the following skaters

Dennis Gilbert, Brady Lyle, Colton Poolman, Yan Kuznetsov, Jeremie Poirier, Jonathan Aspirot

GOALTENDERS

Dustin Wolf

Oscar Dansk

Calgary will welcome the Winnipeg Jets to the 'Dome tomorrow for a 7:00 p.m. MT puck drop. Canadian viewers can watch the game streamed right here on CalgaryFlames.com Tickets are available here.

_E6A4748
_E6A4768
_E6A4809
_E6A4818
_E6A4796
+12 _E6A4844
_E6A4840
_E6A4794
_E6A4803
_E6A4787
_E6A4790
_E6A4776
_E6A4755
_E6A4780
_E6A4751
_E6A4730
_E6A4741
_E6A4757

Photo Gallery - 01.10.23

Check out the action from Sunday's practice at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Photos by Ty Pilson

Related Content

Backlund - 01.10.23

Backlund - 01.10.23
Conroy - 01.10.23

Conroy - 01.10.23
Dube - 01.10.23

Dube - 01.10.23
1-on-1 DeSimone - 01.01.23

1-on-1 DeSimone - 01.01.23