The Farm Report - 21.02.24

An Ever-Changing Landscape

In addition to frequent NHL recalls reshaping the landscape in Wranglers’ country this season, the group has had to deal with their fair share of injuries and new faces, in the form of professional-tryout hopefuls as well.

In February alone, the Wranglers have made 16 significant roster transactions.

Of note, Jakob Pelletier, Kevin Rooney, Dustin Wolf, Cole Schwindt and Dryden Hunt were all recalled by the Flames in February, with Wolf and Schwindt receiving multiple NHL recalls this month.

Currently back with the Wranglers, Schwindt has scored two goals in his last two games since rejoining the team, while Wolf (19-7-3-4) has solidified the Wranglers crease once again and has yet to lose in regulation (2-0-1) since returning from his most recent NHL detail.

Dryden Hunt has 22 points (7g,15a) in 23 games with the Wranglers this season and picked up two points (2a) in two games since returning from an injury that kept him out of the lineup for over a month.

Hunt received an NHL callup to the Flames on Feb.16 and has since played two games with the big club against the Detroit Red Wings and Winnipeg Jets, recording six shots and a plus-1 rating in that span.

“It’s exciting, you know obviously everybody wants to be in the NHL,” Hunt said about getting recalled. “You get that opportunity to come back up, you just want to make the most of it."