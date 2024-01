On the road again…

The Wranglers are gearing up for a lengthy seven-game road trip beginning on Friday in Coachella Valley.

Calgary has won three of its last four games and boasts a 22-10-3-0 record while continuing to lead the Pacific Division and Western Conference with 47 points.

The Wranglers went 4-3-1 during their recent eight-game homestand and had their three-game winning streak snapped on Friday night following a 2-1 setback to the Ontario Reign.