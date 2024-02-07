The Farm Report - 07.02.24

Let the second half begin.

After seven straight games away from the Scotiabank Saddledome prior to the AHL All-Star break, the Wranglers are finally back at home as they get set to host the San Diego Gulls on Friday and Saturday.

It was a tough road trip, as the Wranglers picked up just two wins in seven games (2-4-0-1), however, they finished the trip on a positive note with a 3-1 victory against the Ontario Reign on Feb. 3.

Calgary currently sits third in the Pacific Division standings with a 24-14-3-1 record and 52 points.