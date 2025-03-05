The Farm Report - 05.03.25

Frk focusing on being an all-around contributor

By Annie Nadin
Veteran forward Martin Frk is in the midst of an impressive stretch, tallying 24 points over his past 17 games, leading the team in scoring with 49.

Frk credits his success to the support of his teammates, in particular his linemates.

“I think playing with good players makes it a little bit easier to get those points,” the 31-year-old said.

Despite his modesty, it's clear his consistency and ability to find open ice is connected to his rhythm.

“I don’t think I do anything special … just that the puck is finding me,” he noted.

Frk is remaining focused on being an all-around contributor, and when the opportunity arises to score, he’s ready to make an impact.

“I like scoring, you know, it makes me feel better about myself and gives me the energy to play more," said Frk. "Just be a good player, be all around the ice, and if I can score a goal, I'm sure excited about it.”

Recent Games

  • L 4-0 at. San Diego Gulls (Feb. 26)
  • W 3-2 vs. Abbotsford Canucks (Feb. 28)
  • L 8-4 vs. Abbotsford Canucks (Mar. 1)
  • L 6-1 vs. Coachella Valley Firebirds (Mar. 4)

Upcoming Games

One-Timers

  • Brett Davis scored his first AHL career goal on Feb. 28.
  • Kyler Kupka notched his first AHL point on March 1.
  • Yan Kuznetsov plays his 200th AHL career game on March 5.
  • Tyson Barrie will play his 100th AHL career game on March 5.

Quotables

Brett Davis on scoring his first AHL career goal:

“It felt really good, Kuzy made a great play and I was just happy it went in.”

Kyler Kupka reflects on his first games on home ice as a Wrangler:

“It was super fun, being an Alberta boy, growing up two and a half hours from here, having my grandparents at the game. My whole family is super excited for this opportunity, especially close to home, so it’s really special.”

Joe Cirella following 8-4 loss to Abbotsford Canucks on March 1:

“We have to respond. It’s a tough schedule, everyone’s playing a lot of games, so we have to focus and really dig down and do a lot of soul searching and be accountable to one another. When we start buying into that we’ll get back on track.”

