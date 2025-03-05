The Farm Report - 05.03.25

Veteran forward Martin Frk is in the midst of an impressive stretch, tallying 24 points over his past 17 games, leading the team in scoring with 49.

Frk credits his success to the support of his teammates, in particular his linemates.

“I think playing with good players makes it a little bit easier to get those points,” the 31-year-old said.

Despite his modesty, it's clear his consistency and ability to find open ice is connected to his rhythm.

“I don’t think I do anything special … just that the puck is finding me,” he noted.

Frk is remaining focused on being an all-around contributor, and when the opportunity arises to score, he’s ready to make an impact.

“I like scoring, you know, it makes me feel better about myself and gives me the energy to play more," said Frk. "Just be a good player, be all around the ice, and if I can score a goal, I'm sure excited about it.”