The Farm Report - 01.03.24 

Crunch time.

The Wranglers have picked up points in four of their last five games (2-1-2) which has kept them in the mix in the Pacific Division playoff race.

Calgary sits in fourth place in the division with a record of 27-17-4-2 heading into the weekend, as they get set to host the second-place Colorado Eagles (30-16-4-1) at the Scotiabank Saddledome Friday.

With the Wranglers (60 pts.) sitting five points back of the Eagles (65 pts.) these two proverbial four-point games will have significant implications on the Pacific Division standings.