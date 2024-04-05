Say What - 'We're Going To Build A Great Culture'

MacKenzie Weegar on the response after Tuesday’s letdown:

“It was a good effort tonight. I think that was the most important part coming off that last game. So, I'm sort of proud of the way we responded. Now, it just goes into the minor details, the little things that can go along with a great effort.”

On officially being eliminated from playoff contention:

“It sucks. Everybody wants to chase the Cup, that's what it's about. Some teams are ramping it up right now to go on a big playoff run and some teams are looking out, which is disappointing. But we're going to build a great culture here the last (seven) games and we'll bring that into next year with a great environment - a strong culture and a great identity.”

On consistency being one of the key issues this year:

“Absolutely. I think that's individual and team-wise. To win in this league, it's about being consistent. When I was a young kid trying to make it into the league, you'd hear that word a lot - trying to be consistent. I think the young kids are learning how hard it is to win right now and that goes on the older guys, too. It's top to bottom, it starts with myself. You've got to be consistent day-in and day-out, a true pro outside and inside the rink. We struggled with the consistent part this year, so that will be a big focus I'm sure until the end of the season and into next year.”