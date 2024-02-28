Say What - 'Really Good Two Points'

The chatter following the Flames' 5-3 win over the Kings

By Calgary Flames Staff
Jacob Markstrom on the win over the Kings:

"Very big, that’s a team we’re chasing, so a really good two points."

On what his skaters are doing to make his job easier:

"I’m seeing the pucks, so they’re doing a great job clearing out everything and taking away rebounds, so that makes my life a lot easier. We’re spending a lot of time in the opposite zone, we’re playing really good hockey right now."

On the Flames' four-game win streak:

"It’s good, it means that we can play really good and win tight games together. You can’t win four and lose four, we gotta keep going."

Andrew Mangiapane on the group playing together:

"When we play together as five, nobody’s kind of doing it individually, it takes everybody throughout the whole lineup. Everyone’s got a job, an important role, it takes everyone to win for our team. That’s what we’re doing right now, playing together, playing close, and we’re doing it for each other."

On scoring in his 400th NHL game:

"It was nice to score, obviously, 400th game for me, a bit of an up-and-down rollercoaster for me, coming into the league, so to play 400 games and scoring in it, definitely a nice feeling for me."

Yegor Sharangovich on his game-winning goal:

"Yeah, it’s really nice. It’s a long time I (didn’t) score, our line always has chances to score; finally, we found a way."

On the move back to centre:

"It’s a little bit different role, you’re responsible in (the) D zone, because you need to have no goals against. It takes a little bit of time, but in the offensive zone, it doesn’t change. I had a lot of chances and now the puck has gone in."

Ryan Huska on the team's four-game winning streak:

"We have to keep stringing them together. If you look at one of the issues we’ve had, it’s a little bit of the consistency the other way, where we’ve had a few losing streaks as well, but I really like the way we’re playing now, because I feel like it’s more sustainable. It’s a pretty solid team game, so we were happy with our effort tonight."

On his team's performance against the Kings:

"When you play against L.A., because you don’t see the 1-3-1 a lot, sometimes it can give teams some trouble, but I was really happy with the way our guys prepared for it. They executed tonight, which was nice to see."

On Markstrom's performance:

"I thought he was awesome. It’s hard on goalies when they’re quiet in the first period, like he didn’t get tested a lot so he had to keep his mind the right way, and I thought when called upon later in the game, he made some big saves for us."

