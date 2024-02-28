Say What - 'Really Good Two Points'

Jacob Markstrom on the win over the Kings:

"Very big, that’s a team we’re chasing, so a really good two points."

On what his skaters are doing to make his job easier:

"I’m seeing the pucks, so they’re doing a great job clearing out everything and taking away rebounds, so that makes my life a lot easier. We’re spending a lot of time in the opposite zone, we’re playing really good hockey right now."

On the Flames' four-game win streak:

"It’s good, it means that we can play really good and win tight games together. You can’t win four and lose four, we gotta keep going."