FlamesTV Podcast - Weegar The Hero As Flames Win In OT

Vladar stellar, Weegar scores OT winner against Vegas

'Saving' Grace
Flames Ready To Cook As Six-Game Home Stand Begins

'It Starts Tonight'
Say What - 'Just Start Shooting The Puck'

Projected Lineup - Flames vs. Golden Knights - 27.11.23

5 Things - Flames vs. Golden Knights 27.11.23

Say What - 'We Have Better'

Flames Drop 3-1 Decision To Avalanche

Not Quite Enough
Projected Lineup - Flames @ Avalanche 25.11.23

Say What - 'We Don't Skip A Beat'

Sharangovich Helping Set The Pace For Lindholm Line

'He's Been A Good Fit'
5 Things - Flames @ Avalanche 25.11.23

Say What -  'It's Just A Quiet Confidence'

Coleman Leads Comeback As Flames Defeat Stars

Texas Toast
Projected Lineup - Flames @ Stars 24.11.23

Say What - 'I'm Really Appreciative'

Flames Look To Bounce Back Against Stars

'See Where We're Really At'
5 Things - Flames @ Stars 24.11.23

Say What - 'Probably My Best Game Of The Season'

What was said following a 2-1 Flames overtime win versus the Golden Knights

Weegar on how much energy he had in his game-winning rush:

"That was all I had left, there was probably no back-check there, I left it all out there, saw an opening, got up the ice as fast as I could, that’s sort of how it’s been going for me this year."

On defeating the Golden Knights:

"You always get up for these challenges and these games, you got the Stanley Cup champions coming in. I thought it was more about us tonight, it’s been kind of that way for us this year. Obviously, you want to play your best every given night, there’s a lot of stuff about this team, being the reigning champs. I thought Danny boy stepped up there big, he really bailed us out a few times there."

On the goaltending duo of Dan Vladar and Dustin Nickel:

"Obviously, you don’t like seeing Marky have an illness, but we’ve got all the faith in Danny, he’s been great for us since I’ve been here, he’s been awesome for us. In that part of it, we weren’t too worried because we have a great second goalie to come in there, the morale goes up when you see Dusty come in, the smiles get picked up and you’re making it a special night for him. It was a close call there, in the first I think first shift there, I looked over at him, I saw there was a little glimmer of hope that maybe he’d get a shot, maybe the nerves were coming in. I think this night belongs to Dan, he was awesome for us."

"Get it on net, good things happen"

Vladar on when he found out he was starting in goal:

"Around 5:30, I got to the rink, goalie coach Barbs texted me, probably around 4:45 saying ‘Marky’s not feeling well, just keep your head on.’ I got in, got the call, just hope he’s feeling better."

On making the start on short notice:

"I got pretty bagged this morning, I was out there for like an hour 20, as soon as I got in, I thought it was a joke until the national anthem and then, you know I was just trying to give our team a chance to win, like I’m trying to do every single game. It turned out to be probably my best game of the season."

On the early collision and having Dustin Nickel as his backup:

"Hanny told me first thing right away, he was like ‘you gotta play, we got an EBUG on the bench.’ Great for Dusty, he’s been practicing with us, he’s an awesome guy, I’m pretty sure he enjoyed every second out there. I think he tore his groin last year during practice with us, he went through some stuff as well so I just hope he enjoyed it; the crowd was unbelievable tonight, and the guys were playing really hard in front of me as well.'

Nickel on serving as the Flames emergency backup:

"It was pretty surreal, it happened pretty quick and I just wanted to take it all in as much as you could. It was a whirlwind, so it was pretty exciting."

On what he was thinking when Vladar went down in the first period:

"There was so much going through my head at that point, I was hoping he was getting up, I wasn’t quite sure what to think at that point, yet, it was a little bit of a whirlwind, I was watching pretty close to see how that was going to go. It was good to see him get up and battle through, and he had an awesome game after that."

On how he was received by his teammates:

"The guys were awesome, they were so welcoming when I came in here, made me feel comfortable about it. We had a lot of fun."

EBUG on dream night at the 'Dome

Huska on the game overall:

"Pretty good, there were stretches where we were on our heels a little bit. It’s not an easy game to come back and play after a road trip, and the way Vegas plays, they’re a heavy, hard team to get inside on, they’re a heavy, hard team to play against. I was happy with what our guys were able to do tonight."

On the camaraderie between his players and Dustin Nickel:

"The guys love Dusty, Dusty comes out with us a fair bit whenever we need to rest a goalie, or if we have someone that needs some extra time. They love having him around; it was a pretty cool experience for him, but our players enjoyed it as well."

On Vladar's performance in goal:

"Not an easy thing, like he found out just before my meeting at 5:30. So he got his extra work this morning, which isn’t easy goaltenders, and to find out late, he doesn’t really have a chance to prepare. He did an amazing job, by far his best game of the year for us. There were some key moments in the game where it coulda went the other direction, off of some turnovers, and he made some big saves for us. He was most definitely First Star in my books."