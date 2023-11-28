Say What - 'Probably My Best Game Of The Season'

Weegar on how much energy he had in his game-winning rush:

"That was all I had left, there was probably no back-check there, I left it all out there, saw an opening, got up the ice as fast as I could, that’s sort of how it’s been going for me this year."

On defeating the Golden Knights:

"You always get up for these challenges and these games, you got the Stanley Cup champions coming in. I thought it was more about us tonight, it’s been kind of that way for us this year. Obviously, you want to play your best every given night, there’s a lot of stuff about this team, being the reigning champs. I thought Danny boy stepped up there big, he really bailed us out a few times there."

On the goaltending duo of Dan Vladar and Dustin Nickel:

"Obviously, you don’t like seeing Marky have an illness, but we’ve got all the faith in Danny, he’s been great for us since I’ve been here, he’s been awesome for us. In that part of it, we weren’t too worried because we have a great second goalie to come in there, the morale goes up when you see Dusty come in, the smiles get picked up and you’re making it a special night for him. It was a close call there, in the first I think first shift there, I looked over at him, I saw there was a little glimmer of hope that maybe he’d get a shot, maybe the nerves were coming in. I think this night belongs to Dan, he was awesome for us."