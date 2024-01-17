Say What - 'Just Go And Play'

Sharangovich on starting fresh this season in Calgary:
"It’s actually like a new page, everything is new; city, team, teammates, everything is new. I just try not to think about the last page, right now I just focus on this game, trying to win games, and to give my best to this team."
On feeling comfortable as a Flame:
"The first, maybe 10 games, I felt a little bit uncomfortable because it’s different systems, different everything. Right now, I understand everything, and playing with Lindholm, Huby together a long time, you understand how they’re playing, we understand each other more and more."