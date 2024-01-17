Say What - 'Just Go And Play'

Vladar on starting games on short notice:

"Sometimes, it just makes your life a little bit easier, you just kind of take it as it is, you don’t have time to think, you just go and play. It’s nice to know your schedule, but at the same time, when stuff like that happens, you’ve just got to be there and do your best to help the team."

On stepping into the starting role in Markstrom's absence:

"Right now, I’m just trying to enjoy it, obviously I don’t want to waste the opportunity. I just want to do my best to help the team to win and collect points, that’s my mindset since I got here. I’m just having fun every single day, as I said, it’s great, we’ll just do our best for tomorrow."