Say What - 'Just Go And Play'

The talk following Wednesday's practice at the Scotiabank Saddledome

16x9
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames

Sharangovich on starting fresh this season in Calgary:

"It’s actually like a new page, everything is new; city, team, teammates, everything is new. I just try not to think about the last page, right now I just focus on this game, trying to win games, and to give my best to this team."

On feeling comfortable as a Flame:

"The first, maybe 10 games, I felt a little bit uncomfortable because it’s different systems, different everything. Right now, I understand everything, and playing with Lindholm, Huby together a long time, you understand how they’re playing, we understand each other more and more."

"Trying to win games and give my best to this team"

Vladar on starting games on short notice:

"Sometimes, it just makes your life a little bit easier, you just kind of take it as it is, you don’t have time to think, you just go and play. It’s nice to know your schedule, but at the same time, when stuff like that happens, you’ve just got to be there and do your best to help the team."

On stepping into the starting role in Markstrom's absence:

"Right now, I’m just trying to enjoy it, obviously I don’t want to waste the opportunity. I just want to do my best to help the team to win and collect points, that’s my mindset since I got here. I’m just having fun every single day, as I said, it’s great, we’ll just do our best for tomorrow."

"It turned out to be a really good night for us"

