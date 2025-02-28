Say What - 'Just Couldn't Get One'

What was said after the Flames were bested 3-0 in Tampa

By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Blake Coleman on the effort in Tampa:

"Honestly, I thought we played a great game. We got a tough bounce on the kill in the first, gives them a little life, one or two breakdowns, they make us pay. We just weren’t able to bear down on the looks that we had. I thought as far as the team game went, I thought it was actually a really solid effort."

On being foiled by Andrei Vasilevskiy:

"He’s one of the best goalies in the world. If you’re going to score on guys like that, you’ve got to make it difficult and get some greasy ones, get in his face. We had some posts, some looks, I had a tip that’s probably going in and I tip it off my own leg, just things like that. It’s the way it was tonight, just couldn’t find the bounces to get pucks past him. And he’s a good goalie, so you always tip your cap."

On his group's confidence level:

"I think we’re still confident. We liked our first period. Bad bounce goes off a skate and in. Nothing Wolfie or really anybody could do about it, just one of those bounces - sometimes you get those, sometimes you don’t - we didn’t tonight. We felt pretty good about our process, and we do that again next game, we’ll be alright."

"I thought it was actually a really solid effort"

MacKenzie Weegar on the loss:

"First period was good. Obviously, you’d like to limit their chances a little bit off the rush. Tough bounce on that PK, you hate to use that one as an excuse, but we’ve got to find ways to score goals, especially on this road trip. I thought the response throughout the game was great, we need a big response in Florida."

On how he and his defensive colleagues can chip in offensively:

"I’d like to find a little bit of offence, contribute. We’re getting our opportunities, just to find that lane, maybe a little harder of a shot, maybe if there’s a back-door play, we gotta find a way to make it hard. If there’s a screen, so be it, but if there’s a rebound there, we need that guy in front of the net to bury it. But I think chances are coming on the back end. We’re jumping up, forwards are doing a good job of giving us the puck up top. We’ve got to help them out a little bit too, with the scoring."

"We need a big response in Florida"

Joel Hanley on the 3-0 setback:

"I thought we played a good game. A lot of the time, these games come down to little breaks here and there, special teams. I thought overall, we had a good game, just couldn’t get one."

On his group's overall effort:

"I thought we had a really good second period, too. I thought we were dominating them a bit, we just couldn’t buy one to tie it up there. Once they got the second one, it kinda unfortunately (took) the sails out of us. It’s something we can definitely build on, I think it shows that we can play with some of the best teams in the league."

On moving forward to Florida on Saturday:

"We still have lots to prove and to build off of. It’s a hard road trip, we want to continue to keep playing good hockey."

"We still have lots to prove and to build off of"

Ryan Huska on the 3-0 loss to the Lightning:

"I thought we did a lot of good things tonight. It was a pretty good road game where it was a tough break on the penalty kill, off a skate and in, then we over-skate the puck on their second goal. They capitalized on those opportunities, we weren’t able to find a way to get one past their goalie, but I thought we did a lot of good things tonight."

On the work his fourth line has put in:

"They’ve given us three good games in a row now. So that’s important for our team, because people feed off the life they bring."

On the search for offence up and down the lineup:

"When you don’t score goals, someone’s got to step up and generate. Huby mighta had five shots on goal, I think Naz had four. I think we finished with 27. Other guys have to get themselves involved offensively, ‘cause you can’t ask them to do it every night. So we need to find a way to get some other guys with a little more jump that way."

"I thought we did a lot of good things tonight"

