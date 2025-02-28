Say What - 'Just Couldn't Get One'

Blake Coleman on the effort in Tampa:

"Honestly, I thought we played a great game. We got a tough bounce on the kill in the first, gives them a little life, one or two breakdowns, they make us pay. We just weren’t able to bear down on the looks that we had. I thought as far as the team game went, I thought it was actually a really solid effort."

On being foiled by Andrei Vasilevskiy:

"He’s one of the best goalies in the world. If you’re going to score on guys like that, you’ve got to make it difficult and get some greasy ones, get in his face. We had some posts, some looks, I had a tip that’s probably going in and I tip it off my own leg, just things like that. It’s the way it was tonight, just couldn’t find the bounces to get pucks past him. And he’s a good goalie, so you always tip your cap."

On his group's confidence level:

"I think we’re still confident. We liked our first period. Bad bounce goes off a skate and in. Nothing Wolfie or really anybody could do about it, just one of those bounces - sometimes you get those, sometimes you don’t - we didn’t tonight. We felt pretty good about our process, and we do that again next game, we’ll be alright."