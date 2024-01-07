Say What - 'It Wasn't Good Enough'

The chatter in the dressing room following a 4-3 loss to the Hawks

By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Mikael Backlund on finishes the trip with a loss:

“Not good enough. If we want to be a playoff team, that's a game we've got to win - find a way to win. It wasn't good enough.”

On heading home with a 2-2 record:

“We played really well to start the trip - two really good games. And then we let our game slip against Philly and Chicago here. Started really well and I don't know... It's tough when we started so well. We had a really good chance to have a really good trip - and with the position we're in, going .500 on a trip - is not good enough.”

"No excuses for that"

Nazem Kadri on what went wrong:

“Earlier in the game when we're up a goal or the game's tied, we need to figure out some sort of solution to get the next one and add some insurance. Unfortunately, we were not able to do that, but they got a couple big powerplay goals, which was the difference.”

On the difficulty of back-to-back matinees:

“They suck, for sure. Especially when it's on the road. That's no excuse, everyone faces the same challenge. For us, we've got to do something better to be a little more prepared, but I don't think that's an excuse.”

On how he would summarize the road trip:

“Just OK. Great start, terrible finish.

“Walking out of here (with a) .500 road trip is OK but we felt like it could've been better. Unfortunate loss tonight but we're going to re-group.”

"We're going to re-group"

Head Coach Ryan Huska’s thoughts on the game:

“It was not a great one. That's a tough one. Disappointing is probably a pretty good word for it.”

On the difference in this one:

“They were hungrier and harder than we were.”

On needing to have a stronger killer instinct against banged-up Blackhawks:

“They were in a situation that we needed to take advantage of tonight we didn't do what we needed to do tonight.”

On the road trip as a whole:

“I thought we started well. We did some things in Minnesota we liked. Nashville, I thought we played pretty well. And then I thought we let some parts of our game get away from us. Tonight, we got a lot of individualistic play and I think that hurt us, especially in the second period.”

"They were hungrier and harder than we were"

