Say What - 'It Wasn't Good Enough'

Mikael Backlund on finishes the trip with a loss:
“Not good enough. If we want to be a playoff team, that's a game we've got to win - find a way to win. It wasn't good enough.”
On heading home with a 2-2 record:
“We played really well to start the trip - two really good games. And then we let our game slip against Philly and Chicago here. Started really well and I don't know... It's tough when we started so well. We had a really good chance to have a really good trip - and with the position we're in, going .500 on a trip - is not good enough.”