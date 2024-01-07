Say What - 'It Wasn't Good Enough'

Nazem Kadri on what went wrong:

“Earlier in the game when we're up a goal or the game's tied, we need to figure out some sort of solution to get the next one and add some insurance. Unfortunately, we were not able to do that, but they got a couple big powerplay goals, which was the difference.”

On the difficulty of back-to-back matinees:

“They suck, for sure. Especially when it's on the road. That's no excuse, everyone faces the same challenge. For us, we've got to do something better to be a little more prepared, but I don't think that's an excuse.”

On how he would summarize the road trip:

“Just OK. Great start, terrible finish.

“Walking out of here (with a) .500 road trip is OK but we felt like it could've been better. Unfortunate loss tonight but we're going to re-group.”