Say What - 'Had A Lot Of Good Looks'

Head Coach Ryan Huska on how the game played out:

“I liked the effort. Not the result. But the effort was there for us for, I felt, the full 60 minutes. We made three mistakes coming back into our own zone off the rush; we lost people. And then one, a turnover. But other than those mistakes, I liked a lot of what we did tonight. ... I thought we were competitive. All the lines were a part of that tonight.”

On the grit/physicality the Flames showed:

“Absolutely (I liked it). You need to have that. I think we could have a little bit more of that in our game.”

On putting up 40 shots:

“I thought their goalie was really good tonight. The saves that he made, some of them were harder than he made them look and he did a good job controlling his rebounds.”

On Pachal scoring his first goal as a Flame:

“You like to see guys get their first goal. He's a guy that I don't think you're going to see generate a lot in his career, but he is one of those workers and guys that tries to engage as much as he can in game, so it's nice to see him get rewarded.”