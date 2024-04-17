Say What - 'Had A Lot Of Good Looks'

Rasmus Andersson on what he saw from his group in Vancouver:
“I thought 5-on-5 we were doing an OK job. They execute on their odd-man rushes and that was probably much the difference in the game. Their first goal was a 3-on-2, then it's a breakaway, short-handed, which shouldn't happen. Then it's a 2-on-1 and they executed, and we really didn't. I thought we had a lot of good looks, we just didn't put it into the net.”
On Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko standing tall:
“Against a good goalie, you've got to get traffic and that kind of stuff. They did a good job of boxing us out and yeah, we probably could have got more bodies towards the net.”