Flames Drop Road Finale To Canucks

The Flames suffered a 4-1 setback Tuesday night in Vancouver

By Chris Wahl
The Flames fell behind early, and despite firing 40 shots at the Canucks net could not recover, dropping a 4-1 decision Tuesday at Rogers Arena in Vancouver.

Brayden Pachal scored the lone Calgary marker, while the Canucks got goals from four different skaters in the Flames' 2023-24 road finale.

The visitors tested Vancouver netminder Thatcher Demko in his return to the Canucks crease, but behind his 39 saves, Vancouver clinched its first division title in 11 years with the win.

Watch all the highlights from Tuesday's tilt in Vancouver

"I liked the effort. Not the result," Flames head coach Ryan Huska said post-game. "But the effort was there for us for, I felt, the full 60 minutes. We made three mistakes coming back into our own zone off the rush; we lost people. And then one, a turnover, but other than those mistakes, I liked a lot of what we did tonight.

"I thought we were competitive. All the lines were a part of that tonight."

The hosts carried a 2-0 lead into the first intermission, scoring goals 1:28 apart to break the ice.

While short-handed, the Canucks opened the scoring when defenceman Tyler Myers found space down the right wing before snapping a shot low to Markstrom’s blocker side.

Nils Hoglander extended the lead with 6:32 remaining in the stanza, converting on a cross-crease pass from linemate Elias Pettersson for his 24th goal of the campaign.

The Flames had chances to solve Demko, too, notably an Andrei Kuzmenko snapper that cranked off Demko’s post on a Calgary powerplay.

The Canuck keeper also turned aside a Nazem Kadri rush from the right wing, as well as a heavy one-timer from Rasmus Andersson at the buzzer.

Shots were 12-9 in favour of Vancouver after 20 minutes.

Dakota Joshua extended the Canucks lead on an odd-man rush 1:58 into period two with a snapshot from the right circle.

Calgary pressed, outshooting Vancouver 15-10 in the middle frame, but the Flames could not solve Demko.

They came closest on a chance from Martin Pospisil, who from the bottom of the left circle forced the Vancouver keeper into a lunging, stick-less right pad save with just over three-and-a-half minutes gone in the period. Kadri was also foiled late in the frame on a low slot feed from Huberdeau on Calgary’s second powerplay of the evening.

The Flames kept the pressure on Demko to start the third - coming inches away from getting on the scoresheet when Huberdeau whacked a puck through the Canucks net minder’s legs, only for Vancouver captain Quinn Hughes to pull the loose disc off the goalline.

At the other end, Markstrom denied Joshua on a partial break, then parried aside Hoglander’s rebound effort to keep the score static.

Pachal finally got the visitors on the board with just over nine minutes left in the contest, snapping a long-range shot through traffic over Demko’s left shoulder for his first goal since arriving in Calgary in February.

Pachal rips one past Demko to trim the deficit

"It definitely feels good," Pachal said of his first tally in Calgary silks. "Obviously, you wish it would have sparked a little bit of a comeback but we fell a bit short.

"Still feels nice, but would've felt a lot sweeter with a win."

J.T. Miller restored the three-goal lead for Vancouver with 4:58 to play, rounding out the scoring with his 37th goal of the campaign.

Markstrom made 27 stops for Calgary, while MacKenzie Weegar led all Flames skaters with 22:40 of ice-time.

Kadri, who Monday was named the NHL's Third Star of the Week, finished the contest with one assist.

Flames defenceman Oliver Kylington skated in his 200th career NHL game.

The Lineup:

Forwards

Andrei Kuzmenko - Nazem Kadri - Martin Pospisil
Jonathan Huberdeau - Connor Zary - Dryden Hunt
Matt Coronato - Mikael Backlund - Yegor Sharangovich
Adam Klapka - Kevin Rooney - Andrew Mangiapane

DEFENCE

MacKenzie Weegar - Daniil Miromanov
Oliver Kylington - Rasmus Andersson
Ilya Solovyov - Brayden Pachal

GOALTENDER

Jacob Markstrom

Photo Gallery - Flames @ Canucks 16.04.24

Go inside the glass and get a close-up look at the action in Vancouver. Photos courtesy of Getty Images

They Said It:

The Numbers Game:

Shots: CGY 40, VAN 31

Powerplay: CGY 0-2, VAN 0-2

Faceoffs: CGY 50.9%, VAN 49.1%

Blocked Shots: CGY 10, VAN 15

Hits: CGY 17, VAN 26

5-on-5 Scoring Chances: CGY 20, VAN 30

5-on-5 High-Danger Scoring Chances: CGY 5, VAN 17

Up Next:

The Flames will close out the 2023-24 season on home ice Thursday, when they welcome the Sharks to the Scotiabank Saddledome at 7 p.m. MT. Get tickets

