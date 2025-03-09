Say What - 'Do This Every Night If I Could'

Joel Farabee on his chemistry with Backlund and Coleman:

"I think playing with two veteran guys, it’s easy for me because they’re really responsible, and they play the right way. In my mind, I kinda know where they’re always gonna be, and I think what makes us a good line is we don’t cheat for offence, or anything like that. We play the right way, and we know if we play that right way, we’re gonna get our chances. It’s a real honour to play with these two guys."

On Coleman's screen on the lone goal versus Montreal:

"It’s one of those things that doesn’t show up on the scoresheet or anything like that, but I probably don’t score if he doesn’t do that. He’s a really smart player, he knows exactly where to be. To have the mindset to flash screen there, only really smart guys are able to do that. A real credit to him."

On closing out a tight game at home:

"It definitely feels good. This time of the year, you’ve got to be able to win those games. Having Wolfie play the way he did tonight was incredible. He didn’t give up anything, honestly. I felt like we defended pretty well in front of him, but the few chances they got, he was right on it."