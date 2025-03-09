Say What - 'Do This Every Night If I Could'

The buzz after the Flames blanked the Habs 1-0 at the Scotiabank Saddledome

By Calgary Flames Staff
Joel Farabee on his chemistry with Backlund and Coleman:

"I think playing with two veteran guys, it’s easy for me because they’re really responsible, and they play the right way. In my mind, I kinda know where they’re always gonna be, and I think what makes us a good line is we don’t cheat for offence, or anything like that. We play the right way, and we know if we play that right way, we’re gonna get our chances. It’s a real honour to play with these two guys."

On Coleman's screen on the lone goal versus Montreal:

"It’s one of those things that doesn’t show up on the scoresheet or anything like that, but I probably don’t score if he doesn’t do that. He’s a really smart player, he knows exactly where to be. To have the mindset to flash screen there, only really smart guys are able to do that. A real credit to him."

On closing out a tight game at home:

"It definitely feels good. This time of the year, you’ve got to be able to win those games. Having Wolfie play the way he did tonight was incredible. He didn’t give up anything, honestly. I felt like we defended pretty well in front of him, but the few chances they got, he was right on it."

Blake Coleman on his line with Backlund and Farabee:

"I think we’ve gotten better as we’ve gone. The more we play with each other, we get more and more comfortable. He seems to fit right into the way me and Backs have played for a long time now. He’s a really strong competitor on pucks, we’re starting to see the offence come through now as well. He’s been a great addition, and makes our jobs easier."

On his screen on Farabee's goal:

"You could tell their goalie was feeling good. It was one of those games where you’ve got to find ways to take away their eyes, whether it’s point shots or little flash screens like that. We talk about it a lot, it’s just ways to help guys out that are shooting the puck. We were able to time it pretty well. Ultimately it was just a great shot, he beat him clean."

On the win over Montreal and looking ahead to Wednesday versus Vancouver:

"I think right now we’re just happy we’ve got three days. It’s been a pretty gruelling trip, and in our opinion, this was a bit of a trap game. Coming off that trip, these games are hard, we hadn’t been to the rink until game time. Really happy with the battle that everyone put out there, the shot blocks, obviously Wolfie was phenomenal again. It’s the kind of win we were expecting to need tonight. Now we’ll take time to rest, no excuses when Van comes to town."

Dustin Wolf on whether shutouts ever get old:

"Never. Do this every night if I could."

On how he felt in the crease:

"I felt good. We’ve had a long trip. It’s been a lot of different beds - fatiguing - but good to come back into our home building and just find a way."

On being locked into the stretch run:

"Every game matters. There’s a lot of scoreboard watching from everyone in the room. You’re hoping for results on outside your control, and you’re trying to do everything you can to get two points every night. We’ve got a lot of tough opponents coming up, the next one’s really, really important. Get a couple days rest here, and get back to work."

Rasmus Andersson on returning home with a 1-0 win:

"These are almost the hardest games of the season, when you come back from a long trip. But I thought we got off to a pretty good start, 0-0 after the first. I thought we played a pretty patient game today, when we needed to, Wolfie made some really good saves. Just an overall really good team effort win."

On almost treating tonight's game as a road game:

"You almost have to treat it like a road game, because it is such a tricky game. You try to stick to your routines, what you know, maybe try to get your body going a little bit more on one of these nights. I thought overall, the team did a helluva job. We win 1-0, we didn’t need more, and Wolfie made some good stops when he had to."

On the play of the goaltending tandem of Dan Vladar and Dustin Wolf:

"They’ve been awesome. They’ve been really great all season long. Goals (are) kinda hard to come by here, at times, but our goalies have played unbelievable. We’re a really structured team, and when we play to our structure, we don’t give up much. But when we do, they’ve been there to save us. They’ve been awesome lately, not just lately, but the whole season."

Ryan Huska on his group's winning return home:

"They treated it like a road game, I think, with a lot of their preparation. Really, we haven’t had a chance to skate back at home yet, and we were gone for almost two weeks, so the altitude would have hit us too, coming back today, as silly as that sounds. I think our older players did a really good job of making sure they were prepared to play. And I think because everybody else saw how they came to rink tonight, they kinda followed suit."

On Dustin Wolf's composure in the crease:

"It’s weird, to me. Rebounds don’t come off him. And he fights through traffic, he’s got a way of understanding where the shot’s coming from and likely, where it’s going to end up. He is a cool cucumber in there, no doubt about it. Jason (LaBarbera) said it’s easier for him to control his rebounds because he’s a little shorter in size, he doesn’t have to move all that much. But for me, he has an idea where that shot’s coming from, he has an idea of where it’s likely going to go. He’s very good at controlling his rebounds."

On Joel Farabee's adjustment to his new team:

"The first few games, I think he was like ‘Where do I fit in?’ First time he’s ever been traded, I think there’s a bit of a period where he has to adjust to his new surroundings, new coaches, new teammates, all of that stuff. I feel like this is the fourth game in a row where he’s been a player that we’ve talked about after the game, because of the way he’s played. Everybody told us he’s like Blake Coleman. You’re starting to see the hard that Blake Coleman plays with. Now in the last four games, you’re starting to see the puck follow him around. Super-excited with the way he’s trending, he’s going to be a really important player for us down the stretch."

