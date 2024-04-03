Say What - 'Disappointing Effort'

What was said following the Flames' 5-3 loss to the Ducks

By Calgary Flames Staff
By Calgary Flames Staff

MacKenzie Weegar on the loss:

"Right from the beginning, there wasn’t too too much from us. I thought we weren’t committed to playing with structure; a team like that, that plays loose, they’re pretty skilled, you know they can make you pay. I don’t know why we don’t get prepared like it would be against any other top team in the league, it’s a bit disappointing and you know, I’m one of those guys too. It was a disappointing effort tonight."

On the effort against the Ducks:

"I’ve said this throughout the year, which is why it’s kind of disappointing tonight, you know I know I personally have more care for the next guy beside me to play better, there’s a lot of guys in this room that can play better for that next guy beside you. Tonight, I thought it was one of those games where you take a look in the mirror tonight, it was one of those games. That effort’s not acceptable, especially when we’ve got a younger group now; we’ve got to set the standard now."

"It was a disappointing effort tonight"

Mikael Backlund on the loss:

"It wasn’t up to our standards, the way we can play."

On the team's woes against teams below them in the standings:

"It was a bad game tonight, I don’t want to dig into it too much. We know we’ve got to be better, we know we’ve got to play a lot better, we know we’ve got to learn from it and at some point we’ve got to play better against teams that are below us in the standings."

"It wasn’t up to our standards"

Ryan Huska on his team's play at even strength:

"5-on-5, our play against L.A. was really good. Tonight, we were awful."

On the loss to the Ducks overall:

"I thought we had a handful of players that came to play tonight, and the rest did not. We looked for an easy game was my opinion on it, and I think that’s what we ended up getting."

On shuffling his forward lines:

"I mean, we had one line that was going, and that's the line that stayed together. So, the rest I don't think, they didn't have a lot of gas, they didn't have a lot of push in their game tonight, and there wasn't nearly enough bite from those other lines like we saw from the one line in particular."

Hear from the head coach following loss

