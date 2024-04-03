Say What - 'Disappointing Effort'

MacKenzie Weegar on the loss:

"Right from the beginning, there wasn’t too too much from us. I thought we weren’t committed to playing with structure; a team like that, that plays loose, they’re pretty skilled, you know they can make you pay. I don’t know why we don’t get prepared like it would be against any other top team in the league, it’s a bit disappointing and you know, I’m one of those guys too. It was a disappointing effort tonight."

On the effort against the Ducks:

"I’ve said this throughout the year, which is why it’s kind of disappointing tonight, you know I know I personally have more care for the next guy beside me to play better, there’s a lot of guys in this room that can play better for that next guy beside you. Tonight, I thought it was one of those games where you take a look in the mirror tonight, it was one of those games. That effort’s not acceptable, especially when we’ve got a younger group now; we’ve got to set the standard now."