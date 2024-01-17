Say What - 'Came Up Big In The Third'

Huska on Sharangovich's OT winner:

"We’ve seen that a lot from him, usually you see that on a shootout how he gets that kind of sweeping wrister off there, he’s got such a great release and it’s hard. So I think obviously there’s something with it where it’s hard for goaltenders to pick up, too, the way he kind of pulls it and brings it into his body. We’re kind of getting used to seeing that a little bit, which is a nice thing."

On having to grind and battle to a win:

"Sometimes, those are hard games to play, because players sometimes have a tendency to get frustrated in those situations, when it’s not coming easy, and they try to do too much. We haven’t had a lot of success in games like that, because we have gotten ourselves frustrated and we haven’t stuck with it, but tonight, we did. And whether you’re down a goal or two, we’ve shown we can come back. It was not a pretty night, by any stretch of the imagination, but two points is two points."

On the tying goal in the third period:

"I think there (were) a couple of good individual plays. The Pospisil one, for sure, was the speed that we didn’t really have a lot of tonight, but in that situation, that’s one of his strengths, so that’s a huge play for us, simply by moving your feet and driving wide. And you can say the same about Naz for getting to the net on that play."