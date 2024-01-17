Say What - 'Came Up Big In The Third'

All the buzz following the Flames' comeback win over the Coyotes

By Calgary Flames Staff
Pospisil on his setup on Kadri's goal:

"I’m trying to use my speed every time, when I can. I drove to the net and I saw Kads was coming, I tried to pass to him, one hand, on the back door. It went (in the net), so it was great."

On whether absorbing a big hit got him energized:

"Actually in this game yeah, I felt like the start wasn’t great, but (being hit) gets me going. It was good."

Kadri on his give and go with Pospisil:

"Great play, I just tried to find him on the breakout. Obviously, his speed is one of his best attributes, he was able to get that in front to me, obviously it was a huge goal. Great play by him."

On the win over the Coyotes:

"It was a very structured hockey game; obviously coaches would love that, players probably not so much, it was a frustrating game to play in. Sometimes that’s going to happen, you’ve got to find ways to win those types of games. We gave up a couple chances, they were opportunistic, we were able to respond; a bit of a slow start tonight but we came up big in the third period."

Coleman on his new goal song, Roar by Katy Perry:

"It was a hot song back in the day, I don’t know if you remember, but when it was on, all the girls were singin’ that one in the club."

On the mentality to execute another third-period comeback:

"It’s a big game, it’s a team we’re fighting with for points to claw into that wild card picture. We talked about it in between periods, we just couldn’t let this slip away, no matter how we felt. That competitive spirit comes out of ya, you just find ways to dig deep. Good teams find ways to win on nights where you don’t have it, and we did that tonight."

Huska on Sharangovich's OT winner:

"We’ve seen that a lot from him, usually you see that on a shootout how he gets that kind of sweeping wrister off there, he’s got such a great release and it’s hard. So I think obviously there’s something with it where it’s hard for goaltenders to pick up, too, the way he kind of pulls it and brings it into his body. We’re kind of getting used to seeing that a little bit, which is a nice thing."

On having to grind and battle to a win:

"Sometimes, those are hard games to play, because players sometimes have a tendency to get frustrated in those situations, when it’s not coming easy, and they try to do too much. We haven’t had a lot of success in games like that, because we have gotten ourselves frustrated and we haven’t stuck with it, but tonight, we did. And whether you’re down a goal or two, we’ve shown we can come back. It was not a pretty night, by any stretch of the imagination, but two points is two points."

On the tying goal in the third period:

"I think there (were) a couple of good individual plays. The Pospisil one, for sure, was the speed that we didn’t really have a lot of tonight, but in that situation, that’s one of his strengths, so that’s a huge play for us, simply by moving your feet and driving wide. And you can say the same about Naz for getting to the net on that play."

