Say What - 'A Lot Of Pride'

Head Coach Ryan Huska on Canada’s OT victory in the 4 Nations Face-Off:

“I watched it at my house last night with my wife and my son and I thought it was amazing hockey. The whole game, right through overtime, the saves that were made, the pace, the physicality, it's such great hockey to watch - and I do feel like this event did wonders for the NHL to kind of put it centre stage so people really see how good this game is. I thought it was an excellent game and I thought it was a terrific tournament.”

On if he was surprised at how good the tournament ended up being:

“Hey, I never expected the fights like you saw in the U.S.-Canada game. But whenever someone represents their country, there's a lot of pride that goes into that and something for young Canadian hockey player, they've grown up watching the World Juniors, they've watched the Olympics, they've seen all the big games. So, I think when you get a chance to represent your country, it's just a different level, so you know they're going to bring their very best because they have a lot of people they want to make sure are proud of the effort they put forth. So, I wasn't overly surprised that they played as hard as they did.”

On Rasmus Andersson getting the opportunity represent Sweden at the event:

“Rasmus gets an opportunity to be around some of the elite players in the game. So, often times we talk about our younger players at training camps and when they're called up here to pay attention to what some of our older players do and how they handle themselves. Well, this is another way to look at it, where he's going to come back with some pretty good ideas as to maybe things that he can change and improve on, and recognize how some of the top players handle themselves at an event like that. And then, he's going to bring it back and be a better player for us that I think is going to rub off onto our players. So, I think it's a win-win for us.”