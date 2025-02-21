Say What - 'A Lot Of Pride'

What was talked about following Friday's off-ice workout

2-1
By Calgary Flames Staff
@NHLFlames CalgaryFlames.com

Head Coach Ryan Huska on Canada’s OT victory in the 4 Nations Face-Off:

“I watched it at my house last night with my wife and my son and I thought it was amazing hockey. The whole game, right through overtime, the saves that were made, the pace, the physicality, it's such great hockey to watch - and I do feel like this event did wonders for the NHL to kind of put it centre stage so people really see how good this game is. I thought it was an excellent game and I thought it was a terrific tournament.”

On if he was surprised at how good the tournament ended up being:

“Hey, I never expected the fights like you saw in the U.S.-Canada game. But whenever someone represents their country, there's a lot of pride that goes into that and something for young Canadian hockey player, they've grown up watching the World Juniors, they've watched the Olympics, they've seen all the big games. So, I think when you get a chance to represent your country, it's just a different level, so you know they're going to bring their very best because they have a lot of people they want to make sure are proud of the effort they put forth. So, I wasn't overly surprised that they played as hard as they did.”

On Rasmus Andersson getting the opportunity represent Sweden at the event:

“Rasmus gets an opportunity to be around some of the elite players in the game. So, often times we talk about our younger players at training camps and when they're called up here to pay attention to what some of our older players do and how they handle themselves. Well, this is another way to look at it, where he's going to come back with some pretty good ideas as to maybe things that he can change and improve on, and recognize how some of the top players handle themselves at an event like that. And then, he's going to bring it back and be a better player for us that I think is going to rub off onto our players. So, I think it's a win-win for us.”

On if making the 2026 Olympic team could be a big motivator for him:

“Sure. I think when you look at a lot of the European countries, I think some of them would put the Olympics maybe higher than a Stanley Cup, because that's what they know with their championships. So, to have an opportunity to play for their country in an Olympic setting will drive a lot of them to make sure they're at their best over the next little while to put themselves in the conversation to be on one of these teams.”

On if he needs to monitor Dustin Wolf’s workload down the stretch:

“Nope. Not for me. We need to find a way to get as many points as we can - and if that means we're going to play Dustin 15 times in a row because he's having success, so be it. If Vladdy gets in and he gets hot, and he plays 15 in a row, so be it. We're at the point where we need to find a way to get as many points as we can.”

On his impressions of Yan Kuznetsov during his latest call-up:

“You forget how big he is. You really do. And the way he skates for a big man. Those are all things that you're looking for and I think he's done a good job this year for the Wranglers of kind of finding out who he is as a defenceman. Early on, as always, young guys all think they're offensive players when they come in and over the years, he's got a much better idea of who he is and how he's going to play for us down the road. I was impressed with the mobility, for sure, and he's a big man - and I think that's something that would look good on our blueline.”

Related: Kuznetsov was assigned to the Calgary Wranglers on Friday

Nazem Kadri on Canada’s epic OT victory:

“Proud, absolutely. It was a great game to watch. Had us all entertained. I was kind of hoping it would go into OT before the game even started and sure enough, it did and they scored a huge goal.”

On if he was a part of the trash-talking contingent within the locker-room:

“I was definitely right dead-centre in the middle of it. Obviously, we've got a great group of American players as well on this team, so it made it even more fun. We all got together and watched the game, and it was one of the more entertaining games I've seen in a while.”

On what he thought of the tournament as a whole:

“Ideally, I think you want that matchup in the final, and that definitely helps. I'm not quite sure to think about the format in terms of... You know, it would be nice for every game to be meaningful and how that situation played out. But overall, it was great for hockey, great for the fans. I know everybody I talked to seemed to be watching the game, so it was a big one.”

On the six-game road trip that follows Sunday’s game vs. the Sharks:

“It's a gauntlet. It's going to be a tough road trip for sure, but we're ready for it. It couldn't have come at a better time in the season. We've been rallying around each other for quite some time, building that chemistry within the dressing room. So, I think getting on a little road trip never hurts. It's going to be challenging - some great teams we're playing against - but I think we'll be prepared.”

On if the trip provides an opportunity for the team to make a statement:

“That's how I look at it. This is definitely a huge opportunity and to go into some buildings and get some wins, maybe have people look you a bit differently. For us, it's a great challenge and no one says it's going to be easy, but these are opportunities I think we can take advantage of.”

