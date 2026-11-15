5 Things - Flames @ Ducks

1. About Last Night

Shortly after 10:30 p.m. local time Saturday, the Flames took the two points they collected at Crypto.com Arena, hopped on the bus, and rumbled down the freeway toward Orange County.

Phase One complete, in the form of a 3-2 triumph over the Kings, with the middle chapter of this three-game, California road swing slated for Sunday evening at Honda Center in Anaheim.

READ SATURDAY'S GAME STORY HERE

Dustin Wolf earned First Star honours in L.A. thanks to his 29-save performance, tacking on another victory in his growing collection of successes against Golden State clubs.

The one-time L.A. Junior King was pleased to start the trip off on the front foot.

"Felt really good," Wolf said post-game. "It's always fun coming back here, and obviously coming in to get two points at the start of the trip, it feels pretty nice and important to build on."

"We stuck with it," Head Coach Ryan Huska added. "Found a way to get a road win. We started with a couple penalty kills early on, and I thought the guys did a really good job there, and I thought our goaltender had an excellent night."

This evening, a different challenge, as Calgary goes from an opponent in Los Angeles with the third-fewest goals this season to an Anaheim club that has scored the second-most goals in the Pacific Division (73).

Players and Head Coach alike commented Saturday on the need to tighten things up in transition, after Wolf was forced to make stops on a series of odd-man rushes in the second period, in particular.

But Wolf was there.

At his best, doing what he could to help his team win while at the other end, timely goals (and an empty-net game-winner, of all things) helped turn the tide in Calgary's favour.

"We gave up way too much in regards to the rushes against ... but our goaltender was really good," said Huska. "He made saves that he should make, but he also made a bunch of them that he probably shouldn't have.

"On the road, there's nights like this, where you need your goaltender to be your best player."