5 Things - Flames @ Ducks

Flames, Ducks close out season set (7 p.m. ABT/Sportsnet)

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By Chris Wahl
CalgaryFlames.com

1. About Last Night

Shortly after 10:30 p.m. local time Saturday, the Flames took the two points they collected at Crypto.com Arena, hopped on the bus, and rumbled down the freeway toward Orange County. 

Phase One complete, in the form of a 3-2 triumph over the Kings, with the middle chapter of this three-game, California road swing slated for Sunday evening at Honda Center in Anaheim.

READ SATURDAY'S GAME STORY HERE

Dustin Wolf earned First Star honours in L.A. thanks to his 29-save performance, tacking on another victory in his growing collection of successes against Golden State clubs.

The one-time L.A. Junior King was pleased to start the trip off on the front foot.

"Felt really good," Wolf said post-game. "It's always fun coming back here, and obviously coming in to get two points at the start of the trip, it feels pretty nice and important to build on."

"We stuck with it," Head Coach Ryan Huska added. "Found a way to get a road win. We started with a couple penalty kills early on, and I thought the guys did a really good job there, and I thought our goaltender had an excellent night."

This evening, a different challenge, as Calgary goes from an opponent in Los Angeles with the third-fewest goals this season to an Anaheim club that has scored the second-most goals in the Pacific Division (73).

Players and Head Coach alike commented Saturday on the need to tighten things up in transition, after Wolf was forced to make stops on a series of odd-man rushes in the second period, in particular.

But Wolf was there. 

At his best, doing what he could to help his team win while at the other end, timely goals (and an empty-net game-winner, of all things) helped turn the tide in Calgary's favour.

"We gave up way too much in regards to the rushes against ... but our goaltender was really good," said Huska. "He made saves that he should make, but he also made a bunch of them that he probably shouldn't have.

"On the road, there's nights like this, where you need your goaltender to be your best player."

Wolfie gets the hard hat and vest in L.A.

See all the action from Saturday night's victory to open this road trip

2. Know Your Enemy

The Ducks have been scoring in bunches - the team recently had a run of eight straight games with five or more goals - but Saturday evening, Anaheim dropped a 6-2 decision on home ice to the New York Islanders.

Simon Holmstrom recorded his first career hat-trick for the visitors, while Cutter Gauthier extended his goal-scoring streak to eight games for the Ducks. Lukas Dostal - who was relieved by Ville Husso in the last meeting between Anaheim and Calgary nine days ago - made 19 saves in goal for the home side.

"We just didn't show up ready to play," Ducks forward Alex Killorn told reporters post-game. "I think they were a lot more prepared than us to play a game and they just got off to a great start."

Anaheim currently occupies the third seed in the Pacific Division with a 10-9-1 record, one point better than their state rival from San Jose (whom the Flames will see Tuesday in the Bay Area). And a big reason for the Ducks' standing has been the play of Gauthier. 

The 22-year-old is tied for second among NHL goal-scorers with 17 tallies in 19 games, and he's recorded a trio of hat-tricks over his current scoring streak, most recently against the Penguins Nov. 8.

Goaltender Husso has appeared in six games this season, and both of his victories in 2026-27 have come at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

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3. Fast Facts

2026-27 Season Series

Tonight's game marks the fourth and final meeting of the regular season between the Flames and Ducks, with the road team having collected the victory in all three previous matchups since the two sides first faced off against each other Oct. 10. 

Calgary jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the most recent matchup on first-period goals from William Stromgren, Joel Hanley and Joel Farabee, but Anaheim replied with three third-period markers to take home a 5-3 win. 

The Flames scored a 4-2 victory in their last visit to Honda Center Oct. 13, getting goals from Adam Klapka, Aydar Suniev, Martin Pospisil and Yegor Sharangovich along with a 23-save effort in goal from Dustin Wolf.

Did You Know?

  • Yegor Sharangovich ran his point streak to three games with a goal and an assist Saturday in Los Angeles. Sharangovich's empty-net goal stood up as the game-winner against the Kings, and the winger enters play Sunday with five points in his last three contests.
  • Simon Nemec has four points (all assists) in three games versus the Ducks this season.
  • The last eight meetings between Calgary and Anaheim have been decided by two or fewer goals.
  • Following tonight's game, the Flames will have played 25% percent of their 84 regular-season contests scheduled in 2026-27, and will have completed their season series with two of their seven Pacific Division rivals (Anaheim, Seattle).

Episode 3 of The Chase debuted Friday! Check it out below:

Cooley becomes the talk of the town as the Flames get on a run

4. They Said It

Check back soon for the latest from Sunday's pre-game media availabilities!

5. Players To Watch

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