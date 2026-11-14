5 Things - Flames @ Kings

Flames kick off three-game California swing in L.A. (9 p.m. ABT/Sportsnet)

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By Chris Wahl
CalgaryFlames.com

1. Golden State Getaway

Three games, four nights.

And the start of a six-week stretch with plenty of travel for these Flames. In all, 14 of Calgary's next 19 contests will take place away from the friendly confines of the Scotiabank Saddledome.

First up, a date with the Kings at Crypto.com Arena, and a chance to start this road stretch on the right foot.

Elevating their game, even.

One player that stands to get an elevated role Saturday is forward Adam Klapka, who skated alongside Morgan Frost and Yegor Sharangovich Friday at practice after being moved up from the fourth line. 

Klapka's skill set complements his ability to cause chaos on the ice, and after he played a season-high 16:07 Wednesday against the Rangers - scoring a powerplay goal in the third period - the time is right for Head Coach Ryan Huska to give the 6'8" winger a more prominent assignment at even strength.

" I think Adam, when you look at the whole body of work over the course of the year, has probably been one of our more consistent forwards," Huska noted Friday. "He's getting some powerplay time 'cause he's doing things the right way, and I think he deserves an opportunity to move up the lineup with how he's played,

"The challenge is to make sure he stays with the style that he's been playing, and not getting away from it because his linemates have changed. And I think he's at the point with the way his season's gone so far that he recognizes how he has to play each and every game to be successful, and that shouldn't change, no matter what line you're on."

Klapka pointed to his own consistency as a focal point prior to the season, and so far, the Czech forward has delivered. He's up to seven points (4G, 3A) as we draw nearer to the quarter-pole of the campaign and appears poised to shatter his personal best of 18 points registered on the fourth line a year ago.

Huska, too, is searching for consistency. At times during the Flames' recent three-game homestand, momentum swung in the opponent's favour. And as the bench boss goes in search of a full 60-minute effort from his squad in Tinseltown, he has an inkling that Klapka's promotion - especially against a physical Kings side - might help to keep tides turned in Calgary's favour.

"You want every line to be able to go out and flip momentum if they have the opportunity to do that. And I think by putting Adam with Morgan and Sharky, gives that line more of an opportunity to have impact when we need a line to switch momentum in a game," Huska said. "So, we'll see how it does.

"I thought they looked fine on the ice this morning and we'll see how they do tomorrow."

"I'm ready to enjoy (the opportunity) and make the most of it"

2. Know Your Enemy

Tonight's game marks the last in a seven-game homestand for the Kings, with the team looking to snap a three-game skid.

Last time out, Los Angeles outshot the Islanders 28-21 - and outhit them 33-9 - but fell 5-2 on home ice Thursday thanks in part to a three-point effort from onetime Kings draftee Brayden Schenn. Trevor Moore and Quinton Byfield had the goals for the home side Thurday, as L.A. fell to 5-10-2 on the season.

But the Kings did get a welcome return in the form of veteran forward Kevin Fiala. The winger had an assist over 16:37 of ice-time Thursday in his first action since suffering a leg injury while representing Switzerland at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan.

"I mean, you can practice so much. Games are always a little bit different, you know?" Fiala told NHL.com post-game. "Contact is a bit different in games and practice, and the speed and all that.

"So (I still have) to get adapted, of course, but I’m looking forward to getting better each day."

Veteran goaltender Darcy Kuemper, who once plied his trade in Alberta with the WHL's Red Deer Rebels, appeared in his 500th career NHL game Thursday. Sixty-five of his 233 career wins have come in a Kings uniform, including all five Los Angeles victories to begin the season.

Offensively, Artemi Panarin leads the way for the Kings with 19 points, though all six of his November points have been assists. Adrian Kempe had a hat-trick against the Sharks Nov. 4, both he and Quinton Byfield lead the club with three goals this month.

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3. Fast Facts

2026-27 Season Series

Tonight's game marks the first of four meetings between the Flames and Kings, and it's also the first of two visits to L.A. this season for Calgary.

After this evening's contest, the two sides won't meet again until a Jan. 16 encounter at the Scotiabank Saddledome. The Flames will be back in SoCal Feb. 15 before Los Angeles makes its final regular-season visit to the 'Dome Mar. 25.

Calgary won three of the four matchups during the 2025-26 campaign, most recently a 3-1 home victory in the season finale. Morgan Frost and Zayne Parekh each finished last season's set with two goals, with Parekh scoring the decider in that Apr. 16 matchup at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Did You Know?

  • Three of Zayne Parekh's seven career NHL goals have come against the Kings, including tallies in each of Parekh's last two games against Los Angeles.
  • Since the beginning of the 2024-25 season, the Flames hold a 6-1-0 record against the Kings, with Dustin Wolf having earned four of those six victories between the pipes.
  • Yegor Sharangovich leads Calgary in November scoring with four points (1G, 3A) in five games; 16 Flames skaters have recorded at least one point to date this month.

Episode 3 of The Chase debuted last night. Check it out below:

Cooley becomes the talk of the town as the Flames get on a run

4. They Said It

Check this space soon for all the buzz from Saturday's pre-game media availabilities!

5. Players To Watch

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